Do you miss On the Center Lawn? Let’s have a cabin-fever busting March edition!

Arin Burdo Headshot Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

On Saturday, March 14, come to the Center for a fun afternoon of family entertainment, outdoor activities for all ages and a fabulous blues concert.

Lakeside School at Black Kettle Farm presents a free puppet show for children and their families! “The Legend of Tree Water” will begin at 11:30 a.m.

After the puppet show, reclaim the lawn from winter’s grasp for some fun in the snow. A snow sculpture contest with prizes will be the goal for the day. If the snow does not cooperate, a different family activity will be offered. Families are also welcome to bring snowshoes or cross-country skis to explore the Social Center and Hale property. Free hot dogs will be on the grill from 12:30-2:30 and hot cocoa will be available.

Adults are invited to try platform tennis in a free introductory clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Come try this fun outdoor winter activity and receive a huge discount if you decide to become a member that day. Adults may bring their children aged 12 and up to the clinic. No special gear is needed!

Warm up with the blues and hot beverages at our 3 p.m. coffeehouse featuring William Lee Ellis and Steve Feinbloom!

Acclaimed Americana/Blues guitarist William Lee Ellis was raised in the deep roots of American music. Named after his godfather, legendary bluegrass pioneer Bill Monroe, Ellis grew up in a musical family - his father, Tony Ellis, was one of Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys.

In college, Ellis chanced upon a musician who would change his life: Piedmont blues giant Reverend Gary Davis. Along the way, Ellis learned to combine Davis’s finger-picking technique with his classical performance background and the bluegrass-infused memories of his youth.

With three albums under his belt (1987’s Righteous Blues; Preachin’ in That Wilderness, a ‘92 collaboration with Andy Cohen and Eleanor Ellis; and 2000’s The Full Catastrophe, an album hailed by the international press from Billboard to the London Times), Ellis entered the recording studio in mid-2002 to record his finest record to date - Conqueroo.

Ellis is joined by talented local bassist Steve Feinbloom. This new team offers an opportunity for some fine blues that you will not want to miss!

All activities and performances are free, with donations gratefully accepted for food and drink. ■