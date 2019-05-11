Double dose

× Expand Photo provided Reed, Myra, John and Daniel on the Boquet River.

The sun was out, and the Saratoga strip offers so much more than most Essex County towns.

Money, jobs and opportunity make a big difference.

I went down to pick up trees at the Saratoga Nursery, run by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Their Trees for Tribs Program gives Trout Unlimited (TU) bare root and potted trees to plant along trout streams.

Being a stream guy and Lake Champlain TU president, I had to take advantage of the offer. Walking through the tree garden, I had my choice of plants that are native to our area streams. I loaded up the pickup bed, stashed some in the back seat and had a few riding shotgun up front with me. It was good.

I hooked up my trailer filled with homemade compost and headed to the Ausable, where I met five other volunteers: Len Carbonara from Indian Lake, Herb Colby from Potsdam, two of my TU fly-fishing buds; along with John Fik (TU Tri-Lakes), Myra Lawyer (DEC) and Daniel Berheide (SWCD,) we commenced to digging, planting and spreading manure.

Photo provided

After a few hours, we completed a single swath of trees planted in an 8-foot-wide by 1,200-foot-long stretch of streambank between the river and the road. Highway fill along the river is shot rock riprap so we had to stay as close to the top bank and river as possible to find mediocre soil. That allowed only one row of trees. Highway maintenance mows alongside the guard rails, so giving the mower boys room to do their thing is important.

Traffic was moving, so safety vests were a must. We ran two wheelbarrows filled with potted trees and compost along the road to our chosen spots. Salty, droughty and nutrient-poor soils make survival tough, but the compost will add nutrients and hold moisture.

With the rains and the cool weather so far, we are off to a good start.

The goal is to have future trees that will shade the river. Trees block the sun’s energy from reaching the water, reducing the solar impact. Last year, temperatures were recorded at 80 degrees during the heat spell. Trout need cool water areas they can hide out in when temps rise.

The second day of our young forestry adventure involved planting trees along the Boquet in Elizabethtown. We had landowner permission to plant near the old Hewett digger dam on the E-Town Wadhams Road. In two hours, we completed 200 yards of tree planting with the five of us.

Myra, Daniel and I were back for day two, along with John Spissinger (Peru) and Reed Atkinson (Riverview) who joined us. John and Reed are both Lake Champlain TU board members. We practice what we preach!

With travel time considered, along with the actual work, I figured we had 70 hours of volunteer time getting trees planted. White and red pine, spruce, gray birch, alders and swamp rose were planted; 263 potted plants in all.

Two thousand feet on two rivers; a double dose of future shade is now planted.

We may never see the results, but our grandkids will. One day, they can sit on the bank under one of those shade trees and say, “my grandpa or grandma planted these.” True-blue common-sense conservation can be done at a very low cost, by people who are willing to give.

Both the fish and the river’s future will benefit.