Early winter madness | Turning Back the Pages

Early winter madness

January 1783 – George Washington, 51, was at Halfway Brook in Glens Falls.

Jan. 1, 1697 – The population of Albany, New York was 714 people.

Jan. 1, 1925 – Records showed that in Warrensburgh, in 1924, 40 people died and 30 babies were born, according to Town Clerk Charles E. Wheeler.

Jan. 1, 1878 – The Warrensburgh News debuted with owner/editors J.W. Morris and A.H. Morris, from Granville, at the helm.

Jan. 1, 1933 – Editor John L. Tubbs retired from the Warrensburgh News.

Note: Tubbs joined the Warrensburgh News staff in 1887 and the post office officially dropped the “H” in Warrensburgh on June 2, 1891. After his retirement, the “H” was finally deleted from the title of the newspaper and the last issue of the paper that used the hotly debated “H” was Feb. 7, 1934. Tubbs died in 1937. The debate is still going on today.

Jan. 1, 1948 – Berry W. Woodward, 71, colorful proprietor of the Woodward Funeral Home in Warrensburg, was found dead of a heart attack. He is best remembered for his glass enclosed, horse drawn hearse which today is in the Blue Mountain Lake Museum.

Jan. 4, 2013 – There was a grand opening celebration at the Warren County Municipal Center in honor of the county’s 200th anniversary. Community celebrations took place throughout that year.

Jan. 6, 1759 – Widow Martha “Patsy” Dandridge Curtis, 26, was married to Colonel George Washington, 27, at New Kent County, Virginia. She wore a yellow silk brocade wedding dress “trimmed with pink lukestring, the skirt open down the front over a white and silver petticoat.” They were married for 40 years before he got a sore throat and died in 1799 at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

Jan. 8, 1966 – A winter parade was held in Warrensburg and Supervisor Spencer LaFlure, of Chestertown, appeared on horseback in the Warren County mounted patrol.

(Note – Spencer was called, as the younger generation today puts it, “one dapper dude.” He was a fine gentleman and a good friend.)

Jan. 11, 2008 – Merv Hadden’s home and garage at 281 (now 4060) Main St. was demolished after a previous damaging fire. The building was constructed by Oldsmobile dealer Karl Duell in 1940. Mervin bought the building in 1953. He died in 1994 after being in the automobile business in Warrensburg for 47 consecutive years.

Jan. 14, 2007 – Darlene Conley (“Sally Spectra”), 72, the much beloved star of the popular “The Bold and the Beautiful” TV soap opera, died of stomach cancer in Los Angeles.

Jan. 17, 1706 – Benjamin Franklin was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He was the son of Josiah and Abiah Franklin, the 15th of their 17 children. He died in 1790 in Philadelphia.

(Note – This man’s remarkable wit and wisdom changed the history of America. As poet George MacDonald once wrote, “Where did you come from, baby dear? Out of the everywhere into the here.”

Jan. 18, 1982 – At 7:17 p.m. there was an earthquake in Warrensburg.

Jan. 22, 1932 – The Paramount movie theatre, corner of Ridge and Maple Streets, opened in Glens Falls. It was demolished in 1979.

Jan. 24, 1902 – The Glens Falls Village Board officially declared the population of Glens Falls to be 13,355 people.

Jan. 24, 1918 – The ice in the Schroon River, near the Warren County Home, was 32 inches thick.

Jan. 26, 1950 – It was 72 degrees in New York City.

Jan. 29, 1835 – Dr. Zephaniah Tubbs, Warrensburgh medical pioneer, died.

(Note – In this column, in the Dec. 8, 2018 issue of The Sun, I mentioned this early Warrensburgh doctor who, buried in the local Warrensburg Cemetery, has a tree trunk half grown around his gravestone so that only a part of the inscription is left out to be read.

I wrote that I could not remember the man’s name and that I was unable to go to the cemetery and read the stone because it was snowing hard that day. After the column had been printed, I woke up one late night and Tubbs appeared to me in a dream and he said, “What do you mean, you forgot my name!” How does one apologize to a man that has been dead for 183 years?)

Jan. 29, 1971 — A fire did extensive damage to the Colonial Arms swimming pool bar and era, in Warrensburg.

(Note – Rite Aide pharmacy is located there now.)

Jan. 30, 1787 – Albany merchant James Caldwell, founder of the village of Caldwell, now present day Lake George, received a land grant for 1,595 acres.

Note: I had not been to Lake George in a long time and a couple of weeks ago my son, Maclane Hadden drove me on a tour of the village and the newly modernized lake front where he sets up a booth at the annual car show every year.

I was blown away! I can’t imagine what James Caldwell, who worked so hard to encourage and promote his little village in the Adirondack wilderness, which was formed on March 2, 1810, would say if he could only see it as beautiful as it all is today.

APOLOGY IN ORDER

In this column, in the Dec. 8, 2018 issue of The Sun, I mentioned the 2013 book that was written by Steve Parisi, director of the Warrensburgh Museum.

I have since been read that this volume, “Warrensburg, New York, 200 Years, People, Places and Events, was actually written by Sandi Parisi, Warrensburg Town Historian.

It took five years of hard work on the part of this talented, dedicated lady to put this remarkable book together with, of course, the able help of her husband. Sorry Steve. I have got to tell it as it is!

