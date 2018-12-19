Congratulations to holiday decoration winners | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

Announcing the winners of the Elizabethtown Social Center’s annual Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest!

In Elizabethtown, the Spirit of Christmas award goes to Chrissy and Joe Olson on Route 9 in New Russia. Most Beautiful was awarded to Josh and Donna Bennett on River Street. Kevin and Casey Martin on Brainards Forge Road won the Most Original award.

In Lewis, the Spirit of Christmas award goes to Eugene and Isabelle Cassavaugh on Cassavaugh Lane. Ken and Chris Whittemore on Route 9 won the Most Beautiful award. Most Original goes to Cindy and Floyd Bassett on Wells Hill Road.

Honorable mentions in Elizabethtown go to Paul and Sasha Pulsifer on Route 9N, Patty Phillips on Water Street, Dorie Abrahamsen on the E’town-Wadhams Road, Mike and Marsha McCarroll on Cobble Hill Lane, Helen and Larry Cooney on Route 9 and Beth and Ed Marvin on Water Street.

We would like to give Lewis honorable mentions to Mark and Yvonne Rand on Route 9, Kevin and Mary Jacques on Wells Hill Road, Jerry and Kristy Mitchell on Denton Road, Brett and Kristy Cave on Route 9, Roger and Missy Smith on Stowersville Road, Jessica and Rob Thompson on Fox Run Road and Denton’s Bear Necessities on Route 9.

Businesses in Elizabethtown as well as the town did a wonderful job making our town center along Court Street bright and cheery this year! The window display at Flower Designs by Tracey is wonderful. It’s worth it to stop by at night to look closely at the window scenes. The Park Motor Inn is also decorated beautifully.

The Town of Elizabethtown did a great job at the Cobble Hill Golf Course; judges especially liked the sleigh and horse team. The Memorial Park bandstand and tree were done nicely as well. St. Elizabeth’s Church’s lovely nativity is always a bright spot and reminder of the spirit of Christmas.

Other businesses in Elizabethtown included Bub’s Pizza and Life Church offering a bright start to Water Street and Jim Phillips Excavation on Brainards Forge Road. The New Russia Post Office looks festive from a community decorating effort.

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone for creating a festive atmosphere in our community!

— Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.