Discover local talent at coffeehouse concert series

Elizabethtown Social Center

Our monthly coffeehouse concert series, Discover North Country, starts Jan. 13!

Come discover the musical talent in our own North Country. This program proudly supports local artists from a variety of genres and will be held one Sunday each month through the winter.

The program kicks off with Discover North Country classical featuring Esther Rogers’ program “Bach Around Town” on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.

Cellist Esther Rogers is joined by soprano Katherine Mongulla in a program featuring the six cello suites by J.S. Bach.

It is free! Families are welcome – kids love live music. Desserts and hot beverages will be available by donation. Donations are appreciated to help us build this program and are tax deductible.

The Elizabethtown Social Center’s Discover North Country coffeehouse series is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

The Hill Agency will return to the Social Center with their New York State Department of Motor Vehicles approved Defensive Driving Course on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs only $39 per student. Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com, or visit thehillagency.net. Class size is limited.

Interested in making music? A new center group, the Ukulele Society of Elizabethtown, will begin meeting Wednesdays starting Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. It will be a group practice for all levels; beginners are welcome! Please bring your own ukulele; some may be available to borrow.

There will be no yoga classes at the center or pickleball at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School for the weeks of Dec. 24 and 31. Writers group is on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the Social Center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.