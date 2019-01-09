‘Bach Around Town’ this weekend | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

Bring the family to our “Discover North Country Classical” coffeehouse featuring Esther Rogers Baker’s program “Bach Around Town” on Sunday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m.

Baker is joined by soprano Katherine Mongulla in a program featuring the six Cello Suites by J.S. Bach.

Esther Rogers Baker lives in Keene Valley. She is a classically trained cellist who plays experimental and contemporary music, has a passion for Bach and traditional chamber music. She has worked and performed alongside professional musicians including the Miami String Quartet, Laura Bossert, Scott Kluksdahl, Jodi Levitz, Jean-Michele Fonteneau, Manahem Pressler and Axel Strauss.

An AuSable Forks native, Katherine Mongulla has performed opera, music theater and concert work in the U.S. and abroad as well as teaching voice and running her own small opera company in Chicago.

Our monthly winter coffeehouse series is free! Kids are welcome. Desserts and hot beverages will be available by donation. Donations are appreciated to help us build this program and are tax deductible.

The Jan. 19 defensive driving course has been postponed. It will be rescheduled for a date in February or March. Please contact the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801 or richardhill1056@icloud.com for more information.

“Pizza and Pool Fridays” in our teen rec program begin Jan. 11. Most Fridays through March will feature Bub’s Pizza and a pool tournament.

The winner of each Friday night tourney will be eligible to play in the March Tournament of Champions.

A new group, the Ukulele Society of Elizabethtown, will begin meeting Wednesdays starting Jan. 9 at 10:30 a.m. It will be a group practice for all levels; beginners are welcome! Please bring your own ukulele; some may be available to borrow.

Other regular activities this week include: adult recreational pickleball at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.; “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” with Michael Fergot, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday; and writers group meets at 1 p.m. and the American Legion at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.