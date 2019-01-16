Book your trip for ‘Book of Mormon’ | Elizabethtown Social Center

Elizabethtown Social Center

The Elizabethtown Social Center, in conjunction with North Wind Tours, will present a day trip to Proctors Theater to see the Broadway tour of “Book of Mormon.”

The Sunday, May 19 trip costs $230 per person and includes transportation via deluxe motorcoach departing from Willsboro and Elizabethtown, a ticket to the Broadway tour of “Book of Mormon” at Proctors Theater in Schenectady and dinner after the show.

Seats are limited and available on a “first come, first served” basis. For registration and information, please contact the social center.

Introducing the Ukulele Society of Elizabethtown! Casual ukulele players from around the North Country are getting together to develop their skills and enjoy creating sound in a group. They will meet Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Come join the fun of making music in this beginner ukulele workshop/practice group. All skill levels are welcome. The group plans to help each other with pointers and introductory exercises. Contact Linda for more information at 518-546-7365.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will start rehearsals for its spring session on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Please know that there is a weekly commitment for this group.

Mark your calendar for the next concert in our coffeehouse series: Discover North Country a Capella.

The Champlain Valley Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will present a special Valentine program on Sunday, Feb 10 at 3 p.m.

Karin DeMuro will begin the next session of Monday afternoon yoga on Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Karin’s yoga classes cost $10 per class or $50 for a ten-class punch card for classes in the winter/spring 2019 session.

Other regular activities this week include adult recreational pickleball at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” with Michael Fergot at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

— Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.