Eye on the Arts

Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios kicks off its second “Open-Minded Mic Night” next Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The two-and-a-half hour local showcase will be hosted by Adirondack folksinger Dan Berggren. A donation of $5 for adults, $3 for students is requested. Learn more at bluseedstudios.org or call 518-891-3799.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Cardinal Pickers will perform at the Plattsburgh Kent-Delord House Museum’s autumn festival. The bluegrass troupe is set to play two 45-minute sets from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and 1:45-2:30 p.m. The Pickers will be joined by SUNY Plattsburgh staff and faculty. Plattsburgh State’s a capella group, the Minor Adjustments, will open the show at 12:15 p.m. Hula hoop club Flow Tribe will perform from 1:15-1:45 p.m. Learn more about the festivities at kentdelordhouse.org or by calling Venne at 518-564-2180.

The Indian Lake Theater will screen “The Song of Sway Lake,” a 2017 film starring Rory Culkin, Robert Sheehan and Isabell McNally, on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. The movie was shot at the Crane Point Lodge in Blue Mountain Lake, organizers say, where a reception will be held after the screening. Tickets are $25 per person and include a movie ticket and access to the reception. For more information, visit adirondackarts.org.

Next Saturday the Strand Center for the Arts in Plattsburgh will screen “The Phantom of the Opera,” the classic silent film featuring Mary Philbin and Lou Chaney, at 7:30 p.m. The movie will be accompanied by a live organ, played by Organist Jonathan Ortloff. For more information, or to purchase tickets for $20 in advance, visit strandcenter.org.

This Saturday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., the Whallonsburg Grange Hall will screen 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” an in-depth look into the life of Mister Rogers, the star of the classic children’s show “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood.” Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for minors. Learn more by calling 518-963-7777.

× Expand Photo/Burdette Parks The Pendragon Theatre will bring Kate Hamill’s “Pride and Prejudice” to Peru Central School on Oct. 22.

Kate Hamill’s stage adaption of the classic Jane Austin novel “Pride and Prejudice” will land on stage at the Peru Junior/Senior High School on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Produced by Saranac Lake’s Pendragon Theatre and sponsored by the Peru Drama Club, the performance is open to the public and free to attend. For more information, contact the Peru Drama Club at perudramaclub@gmail.com or at 518-551-0811.