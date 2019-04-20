Spring has finally knocked on our door. Gazing out my window I see the last remnants of snow — patches of white in the woods and in the lower pasture. April showers will bring May flowers they say. If we don’t see April rains, we could get drying winds. Drying winds can bring on a forest fire, and that is why there is a burn ban.

Funny though, I saw two different people burning brush or last year’s leaves so far this year. I guess they didn’t get the message!

With springs onset, comes fire refresher class. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Rangers hold fire refresher training throughout the state to get volunteers certified in forest firefighting. Warrensburg is where nearly a dozen of us went this year. It was a beautiful spring day, I could have been fly fishing, but then again, there are priorities.

Photo by Rich Redman Edwin Robbins

Edwin Robbins of Moreau was there once again. He told the group this would be his last year as a New York state fire warden. He is 75 years old and has served his community and the folks of New York state for 55 years as a fire warden. Thank you for your service, Ed!

After signing in, the rangers always go over the statistics of last year’s fire season. They show the slides of who, what, where and how firefighters got hurt or killed doing what we do. It’s about firefighter safety first. Let the trees burn if you must!

In the past, the fires had to be put out quickly. Today, fire ecologists, foresters and wildlife habitat specialists prefer to let nature do its thing. Fires are part of the natural world, just like floods and ice jams. Fires are disturbance management! Nature comes in and burns forests and this allows new growth to resume: Wildlife benefit. But when it threatens homes or private property, then policy changes, and that’s where we come in.

Once the statistics were over, we went out and looked at the new engine the Department of Environmental Conservation received from the U.S. Forest Service. We checked out the hose reels, 500-gallon water tank, five firefighter capacity seating cab, tools and chain saws, of course.

Back inside we then went over the Altona fire that happened last year in Clinton County. More than 500 acres of Jack pine with a blueberry understory burned. One of the largest in this area in years. All because of a campfire someone didn’t take care of. The Altona fire involved numerous departments and volunteer firefighters. It took days to get under control. This was no quickie!

Jack pine is a fire dependent specie. They have serotinous cones that open and release the seeds due to the heat of a fire. It is their way of fire dependent reforestation. SUNY Plattsburgh forest ecology professors will have a hay day studying this site.

Photo by Rich Redman

After the Altona presentation, it was back outside for our yearly fire shelter training that comes after we watched the movie on how and when to use the shelter and the new movie on how to fold up the training shelters. For rookies, it’s like stuffing 10 pounds of sausage in a five-pound bag. You learn how to do it right. Out in the yard after a quick run, we had to deploy our shelters in under 20 seconds. The shelters are designed to keep you from becoming a French fry in a fire, but only if used properly and in the right conditions. If not, you cook. Once again, safety first!

There were some familiar faces there and a few new ones. A couple of them even took the pack test, carrying 45 pounds three miles in under 45 minutes. It’s mandated by the feds for the firefighters that want to go out of state and fight fires.

The course is done for this year, so now it’s time to go fly fishing, until I get that call.