Fix animals before they get the spring ‘itch’

× Expand Photo provided This week’s featured pet is Teddy.

Did you know that March is a good time to get your dog or cat fixed? That’s right, you want to make sure they get fixed before they get that spring “itch.”

Have you been thinking of getting your pet spayed or neutered but worried about how to afford the procedure? Call the shelter at 518-873-5000 to ask us about our SNIP program.

SNIP provides vouchers to help offset the cost of the procedures to help pet owners who might not otherwise be able to afford the procedure. Remember, pets don’t add ... they multiply.

This week’s featured pet is Teddy. Teddy wasn’t exactly a teddy bear when he arrived at the shelter. He had never had much experience with people, so he was petrified.

Our sweet, shy guy preferred to keep his distance and would watch us from across the room when we would put his food down. We made sure that we didn’t push Teddy and went at a pace he was comfortable with, knowing we would eventually convince him that people can be good.

Teddy has been with us for a year and a half and is the longest resident at the shelter now. He has made great strides during his time with us. He is much more willing to trust people and enjoy their company.

Teddy has finally learned the joys of ear scratches and chin rubs! While Teddy is certainly not an outgoing cat, he has come so far from the cat who was petrified at the sight of people. Did we mention that Teddy LOVES other cats? He snuggles with his best kitty friends and currently lives with three other cats at the shelter.

Teddy would really like to find a home with a confident cat to help show him the ropes. Don’t forget that we’re having a March Madness promotion at the shelter: 50 percent off all adult cat adoption fees March 1-31!

They’re spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready to go. Whether you’re looking for a bench-warmer like Teddy or an all-star point guard like Cousin Eddie, we’ve got your cat!

Remember, regular adoption procedures still apply. For more information on Teddy, our March Madness promotion or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.