Foster parents needed for kittens

Photo provided Meredith

This week’s featured pet is MEREDITH. Our pretty calico cat came in as a stray. She is quite the looker but was found outside only days after giving birth to six kittens outside and all alone. Luckily, Meredith was brought to us, given good food, a warm bed and the care needed to set her and her kittens up for success.

She was a good mom, raised her kittens and watched them all find loving homes. She is looking for a home where her caregiving days can be put behind her; she is ready to be on the receiving end of all the pampering from here on out. So, if you’re looking for a queen to worship, she just might be your cat!

Meredith enjoys getting pets, as long as you’re doing it “the right way,” and likes to play with toys. She does have some quirks, including her dislike of wet food. As far as Meredith is concerned, if it doesn’t crunch, she doesn’t munch! Meredith can be a bit picky when it comes to other cats and would probably prefer a cat friend who lets her be in charge, but she is also perfectly happy being on her own.

Did you know that warm weather means we often have an influx of kittens? When abandoned kittens come in without a mom, they require a lot of extra care. We are always looking for fosters to help our kittens who need bottle feeding or extra TLC!

You can fill out a foster application online at ncspca.org/help/foster or come by the shelter to get an application. For more information on Meredith, the adoption process or the fostering process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.