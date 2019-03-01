Free fitness classes offered for office workers

The Elizabethtown Social Center, in cooperation with Essex County Public Health and Dr. Emma Summers, offers a free eight-week fitness class on Thursdays at 4:15 p.m.

Dr. Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is geared toward keeping bodies moving while preventing common injuries that occur with desk jobs and/or beginning fitness regimens. The idea is to move the most joints as much as we can, as safe as we can.

“Stable and Able” classes run 20-30 minutes and exercises can be repeated at home throughout the week. Exercises will focus on first stabilizing and mobilizing the spine to allow for progressive introduction to more muscle groups and dynamic movements over the weeks. Join in on March 7!

The defensive driving course will be held Saturday, March 2. Unlicensed teens may take the course for free. The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $39 per student. Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com or visit thehillagency.net.

A CPR/AED class will be offered by the Elizabethtown-Lewis Emergency Squad on Tuesday, March 5, from 3-6 p.m. They will return Thursday, March 14, from noon to 3 p.m. for first aid. Participants will receive an American Heart Heartsaver FA/CPR/AED card. The cost is $15 for teen rec members. Nonmembers 12 and up can register for $25.

Our babysitter course will also include child care basics Tuesday, May 4, from noon to 3 p.m. Teens who complete all three classes will receive a certificate of completion.

Yoga during the week of March 4 includes Karin DeMuro at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Adult open pickleball is held in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, March 7, the Elizabethtown-Westport Garden Club meets at 11 a.m. and writers group meets at 1 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

-Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.