Get ready for NCSPCA Open House; meet Bristol

× Expand Photo provided Bristol

Allow me to introduce you to our devilishly handsome coonhound mix, Bristol. Bristol is one stunning dog specimen. At only 8 months old, he’s a good-size pup at around 60 pounds. This lovable goofball was surrendered at our shelter because his young owner was unable to move with him. Bristol’s previous owner’s loss will be some lucky person’s gain, because we’re sure this beautiful dog will make someone a wonderful new best friend soon!

Bristol is just a big puppy, and he loves to play. Time spent running around in our play yard is Bristol’s favorite part of the day. What the toy is doesn’t matter, be it balls or ropes or sticks, Bristol always finds joy in playtime. Being an adventurous boy and outdoor enthusiast, Bristol would make a wonderful partner for people who love to enjoy nature. He would be a great hiking buddy, with his long-lasting stamina. We could even imagine that with some training, Bristol would make a wonderful boating dog!

Bristol is learning how to be a well-behaved dog, but he needs patience. He is observant and super food-oriented, which are great qualities for training a dog. But Bristol is also easily distracted and excited, so shorter training sessions are more his speed. Bristol often jumps on people when meeting them to say hi, but the staff is working with him on this. Bristol’s leash skills leave a little to be desired, as he often pulls in his excitement to be outside! Currently, we have been using a rope harness to teach Bristol better leash behavior, and this method is working well. One thing that Bristol might not be able to learn is how to be respectful of cats. They’re so interesting to him that he feels the need to be all up in their personal space. Younger cats would likely be able to deal with the dog’s earnest attention, but older cats would probably not be very pleased with Bristol’s intentness. Bristol would just love to have another dog to play with, though, and with the proper introduction, he should get along well with other friendly mutts.

We can promise you that a dog as great as Bristol won’t be at the shelter for too long. If you’ve been looking for a new best friend to enjoy the great outdoors with, come down to the shelter to meet Bristol!

OPEN HOUSE THIS WEEKEND

The North Country SPCA’s annual Open House is this Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is for the whole family, your beloved pets included! We will have food and drink available for purchase, a craft fair, New York State Police Canine demonstrations, face painting and more! We will also be offering the following pet services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: microchipping for $20, nail trimming, and rabies clinic for a suggested donation of $5 each.

If you are looking to add a new furry family member to your home, we are waving the fees on all adult cat and dog adoptions for the day (pending approval of application)! To see some of our adoptable adult residents and get your application approved before the event, please visit our website and go to “Adopt a pet.” For more information about our event, please call the shelter at 518-873-5000 and ask for Brye or e-mail bryeanna@ncspca.org.

We hope that you will join us for a fun-filled day! Please note that all pets must be controlled by an adult at all times and on a leash or in a carrier. Pets are not allowed to be left in vehicles.