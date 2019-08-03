Hameed and Kissam move on from social center

× Expand File photo Elizabethtown Social Center

Small nonprofit organizations in rural towns are special places. They face unique challenges but are rewarded with a great sense of community involvement and impact.

The success of a small nonprofit depends greatly on a limited group of staff and volunteers who generally wear many hats. The social center has been fortunate to have a strong family of such people who make the organization a valuable part of our community.

We recently honored two special people who have been valuable members of the Social Center family but are moving on to next steps in life.

Josh Hameed has been a part of the center family for 12 years. He started at a time when our Teen Rec Program needed a good housecleaning. He was an integral part of establishing and maintaining a new, healthier atmosphere and a reputation for being a positive place for teens. He has made our community a better place with his role in the lives of many youth. We will miss Josh and are grateful for his work.

Hanna Kissam has been a member of the social center family for 35 years. She was recruited by Richard Lawrence to be the financial secretary to the trustees and served in that capacity with meticulous precision and expertise for decades. No one knows the workings of the center like Hanna. We appreciate all of her hours calculating every fraction of every trade. Seven years ago, Hanna was a perfect choice to fill a trustee vacancy, an additional role she filled until her retirement in January.

These two people have helped make the social center a place that can offer some great programming in our little town. If you see them, please thank them for their role in making our community a better place.