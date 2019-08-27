Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!

File photo

Every year my quiet little community becomes a bustling shopping center when it has a garage sale, thanks to Vince’s coordination. This year was to be no different. It was scheduled to begin July 12. Looking forward to this, I had items tagged and stacked in every nook and cranny of our house. While looking over a jacket I intended to sell, I noticed a button was missing. SInce I was headed out to get my garage sale cash stash, I might as well hit Hobby Lobby for a button to up my chances of unloading my gently used treasures.

After parking, I approached the storefront. A million items were running through the to-do list in my mind. I tripped on the curb, flying (not so graciously, I’m sure) across the sidewalk into their masonry wall. After a brief period of confusion, I tried to move. That was when I realized there was to be no moving on my own accord. I felt the most excruciating pain and, upon looking for the source, I noted my left leg was twisted under my right leg in some sort of unnatural contortionism.

I began calling for help with a significant degree of urgency. My high pitched requests for help would make Life Alert’s incapacitated elders sound like they were asking for a cup of tea. Fortunately, a kind man working at the Kohl’s construction site heard my plea for help, came to my aid and asked me if I needed an ambulance. He called 911 and stayed with me until the CVPH ambulance arrived. I hope his family appreciates him as much as I did that day! (I will save the story for another day of the two women who asked if I was okay and when I said “NO,” they got in their car and drove away!)

Upon arriving at the hospital I was told the source of my severe pain was a spiral fracture of the left femur, connected to the shank of my artificial hip (I have become quite the medical terminologist in these past few weeks!) Fortunately, my bionic hip was not affected. When questioned by oncerned staff, I advised them that I fell outside of Hobby Lobby on my way to purchase “One freaking black button!”

I was transferred to the sixth floor of the hospital (which would become my home away from home) and was operated on. Dr. Reinhart meticulously installed what, to the uneducated eye, looks like scrap metal. After nearly a week, I was transferred to another floor for rehab and physical therapy.

During my three-week stay in the hospital the staff was amazing. A nurse from the ER came to my room with a get-well card and a bag of buttons from Hobby Lobby! Laughs were very important to me during my stay.

Due to a medical order that my left leg is not to touch the floor for at least eight weeks, I have learned how dependent I was on the medical staff for any and all needs. Through this I learned that the term “modesty” is not functional in the hospital, I stashed my modesty in the night stand for retrieval when I went home.

During this stay I was reminded how valuable friends and family are - receiving flowers, candy and innumerous visits from both. I don’t believe a single day went by without company.

Upon arriving home I have mastered many skills utilizing my durable medical equipment. I can dress myself, have picked up spilled blueberries with my marvelous “grabber” and am able to make simple dinners.

An accident of this nature makes you aware of the kindness of the people in your life. My husband has assumed many tasks that he was not familiar with, my niece and her boyfriend constructed a ramp enabling me to come home and my sister maintains my flower gardens. We have received many meals and offers of assistance from so many people in our lives.

Friends and family can verify that I am rarely at a loss for words but I am definitely unable to find the words to adequately thank all of the people who have shared their thoughtfulness and kindness with my husband and I during this difficult time.