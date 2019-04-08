History of long winters

WINTER’S COLD CHILL IS FADING

This past winter might have possibly been a lot worse, but it is hard indeed to imagine just how much longer and harder it could possibly have been.

It was just one year ago, Jan. 13, 2018, that the Thurman bridge was closed due to a horrific ice jam. Water raged across the highway cutting off traffic. It was not until Jan. 24 that it was finally reopened.

It was ridiculous the amount of miles that my plumber had to drive around just to get to my house from Stony Creek at that time to thaw out my frozen water pipes for the second time that winter.

He was smiling when I wrote the check, but I was pretty grumpy. I guess you have to pay when you insist on having the very best help who is always faithful in coming to your rescue. Love you, Phil Coletti. Goodbye winter. I’m not going to miss you a bit!

GOOD OLD DAYS, NOT SO GOOD

It was just 203 years ago that many good citizens strongly felt that the world was coming to an end. Springtime came, and winter just never quit. On April 10, 1816, Mount Tambora blew its top on the Indonesian island of Sumbawa. Smoke and ash spewed into the atmosphere which drifted around the world and partly obliterated the sunlight.

Poet Eileen Marquet wrote, “One day in June it got real hot and leaves began to show. But after that it snowed again and wind and cold did blow.”

It was said that there was not a single month in the year 1816 that it did not snow. The sun was rarely ever seen, and the world was enveloped in near perpetual darkness. All the churches did a good business that year and food was said to have been very scarce.

Four years later, in 1820, poet John Keats wrote, “St Agnes’ Eve – Ah, bitter chill it was! The owl, for all his feathers, was a-cold.” Keats died the next year in 1821, probably remembering the awful year that winter just never went away.

Maybe the winter of 2019, which lasted much too long, wasn’t really that bad after all when now we are forced to think about future “global warming.” The old saying is that our life on this great planet is “either a feast or a famine.”

MEETING NEW FRIENDS

The best part of writing this column each week is getting to meet new and interesting friends who call and entertain me with good stories.

In the March 9 column, I wrote about famous photographer Seneca Ray Stoddard. I mentioned that many years ago, I went out on a quest to find his studio and printing shop where he had labored at his craft so many years ago. I found it at 38 Elm St., just off South Street in Glens Falls.

My memory was foggy, but I remembered a dusty sign on the door that said that the bar and restaurant that had been located there was closed for good and inside I saw a circular revolving stage that held a piano that was used to entertain customers.

I received a call from Ruth Robinson, of Schroon Lake. She told me that she had gone there several times in past bygone days and remembered it well as an elegant, up-scale night spot. She said that it was called the Colonial Restaurant and that the circular stage did not hold a piano, but it was built for an organ that was used to play dinner music. What a pleasure it was to reminisce with her.