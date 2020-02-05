Homeward Bound Pet Adoption

× Expand Photo provided VT-020820-PETS-HOMEWARD-Bob Meet Bob. This handsome fellow was named after his wild cousins, the bobcat.

If we didn’t know any better we might guess he has bobcat DNA somewhere in his genetic makeup. Bob came to us with several other cats from a guardian who had more than she could care for. He is slow to warm up but once you earn his trust, he’ll be your best friend.

Bob has lived with other cats all his life and really enjoys the company of other cats here at the shelter, so we would like for him to have a feline companion in his new home (if you are looking for two, he has a close friend George who shares him community room) Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society is located at 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury. For further information call 802-388-1100, ext. 232 or visit homewardbound animals.org You can include Homeward Bound in your will. Ask me how. ■