Homeward Bound Pet Adoption

× Expand Photo provided VT-021520-PETS-HOMEWARD-Jackson Jackson

MIDDLEBURY | Meet Jackson. He’s a big softie who has stolen our hearts and will soon steal yours. At five years old, Jackson has had limited exposure to the community and, at first, didn’t know how to act being here in a new environment surrounded by so many new faces and things.

After a few days of patient attention, the Homeward Bound staff got him to come out of his shell and now his true colors came through. He is just a big baby.

Jackson wants to be on your lap, with your arms wrapped around him. He came to us when his owners had to move, but weren’t able to find housing that allowed pets. Jackson lived with cats and kids, and he is clearly missing being home with his family.

Jackson needs a bit of work on his leash manners, but he’s an amazing dog with all the love to give. ■

— Hannah Manley, Director of Development, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society | 802-388-1100 ext. 224 | You can include Homeward Bound in your will. Ask me how.