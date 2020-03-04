Homeward Bound Pet Adoption

× Expand Photo provided VT-030720-PETS-HOMEWARD-Bo Bo

MIDDLEBURY | This little guy is in need of new home or foster home. He is 14 years old and found his way to us when his owner died unexpectedly. He has some vision and hearing issues and simply needs a loving home to relax in and be loved.

His last owner took excellent care of him and Bo is hoping to find someone who will do the same thing. He is ready when you are and needs your help.

Don’t wait another minute to give this sweet guy the happy ending he deserves.

Dogs: Select

Cats: Yes

Kids: Yes ■

— Hannah Manley, Director of Development, Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society | 802-388-1100 extension 224