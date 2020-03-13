Homeward Bound Pet Adoption

× Expand Photo provided VT-031420-PETS-HOMEWARD-Todd Todd

MIDDLEBURY | Meet Todd. He is a great big ham of a cat who has been out on his own for a while, but has made the transition to life indoors rather smoothly.

Todd has the classic tomcat jowls, scarred nose and ears, but he’s a tomcat no more. Todd isn’t a fighter, but he isn’t a full time lover either- he isn’t a huge fan of being picked up but he just loves head scratches, brushing, and getting attention.

Todd does prefer the company of women over men (being a stray we don’t know what happened in his short life, but he definitely takes much longer to warm up to men). But, no matter what, he is a one of kind kitty that will steal your heart in a blink. ■

— Hannah Manley, Director of Development, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society | 802-388-1100 ext. 224 You can include Homeward Bound in your will. Ask me how.