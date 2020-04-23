Homeward Bound Pet Adoption

× Expand Photo provided VT-041820-PETS-HOMEWARD-Ophelia-SQ-(1)_WEB Ophelia

MIDDLEBURY | Ophelia is an incredibly sweet young cat who was originally dropped off at a shelter in Florida with her five kittens.

Just a kitten herself, Floridian Ophelia was brought into the Good Karma foster network where she lived in a home with other cats and with older children before being brought to Vermont.

This cat is playful, energetic, and loves to be petted and held.

We don’t know if Ophelia has experience with dogs (her previous foster home did not have dogs), but she is young and confident so we think she would likely do well with cat-savvy dogs.

Ophelia is a stunning cat who would love to be part of an active household! ■

— Hannah Manley, Director of Development, Homeward Bound, Addison County's Humane Society | 802-388-1100 ext. 224