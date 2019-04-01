I don’t buy it!

I try to mute them when they appear on the screen, but it is impossible not to catch some of the recent, ridiculous television commercials.

Each time I inadvertently watch one of these assaults on my intelligence, I am forced to wonder what the qualifications could possibly be for the individuals composing these irritating ads.

Recent “charming” ads for toilet paper include “Momma Bear,” “Poppa Bear” and “Baby Bear” discussing who is going to wipe somebody’s bottom, debating the cleanliness of some. Previous ads regarding this same product advised that users of it could go “commando.” I guess it is due to my age but some words are not familiar to this writer so I had to ask someone younger than I what “commando” meant. Upon learning the meaning, I was not impressed.

Leaving behind the wonderful world of toilet paper, another ad advertises the necessity of an emergency contact device and begins with the statement, “Some people might find the following message offensive,” and continues on with the wailing of a woman who has obviously fallen. What in the world can be offensive about the sound of an individual who is in extreme pain and apparently injured. I think concern and sympathy should be the resulting emotions.

Now, on to medications for everything — acne, sexual impotency, hair loss, inability to sleep at night and the bags under the eyes. So many of the advertised products list side effects that are often more serious than the ailment for which it is being taken. One product will clear up acne but can cause club feet, baldness, cauliflower ear and other similar conditions.

No, thank you, I’ll stick with what I know. I may have trouble sleeping, but at least I don’t glow in the dark. I in no way am minimizing the seriousness of depression and am definitely not making light of it, but advertisements for depression medications advise that one of the side effects can be suicidal thoughts. Isn’t the individual taking this prescription to prevent thoughts of just such an action?

One ad I see too frequently is the grandfather reading “Little Red Riding Hood” to his little grandchild and, upon stating that the “wolf huffed and puffed,” the child comments, “Like you do, Grandpa?” At which time grandpa goes into a lengthy dissertation about COPD.

Every 6-year-old is definitely interested in the explanation and cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. I remember as a child my main interest in life was learning all I could about COPD!

Addendum: It is my understanding that only the United States and New Zealand allow drug companies to advertise prescription drugs. I am certain that the multimillion dollar expense incurred by the drug companies for advertising their products is a huge factor in the high cost of prescriptions in this country.

Recently, I saw a commercial advising that “your next new car can be purchased online.” It continues showing an individual scanning their cellphone until they find the make and model they want, place their order and the vehicle is delivered to the consumer.

How lazy have we as a society become when we cannot go to a car lot to purchase a 20-plus thousand dollar automobile? Some of the most exciting times in my life have been looking at a multitude of cars, driving them and making the final purchase. No way am I going to pick out a new vehicle from a 3 x 4 inch phone screen.

As a consumer, I do not know what makes me more disheartened; the creation of these ridiculous advertisements or the fact that they entice TV viewers to purchase them. Exactly who are these eager consumers who watch these ads and can’t wait to get to the store to splurge on these products?