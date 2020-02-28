Indy: a real winner of a dog!

× Expand Photo provided NCSPCA_Indy Indy

Bryeanna Villani Bryeanna Villani — The Sun’s North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org.

Meet Indy, or as we lovingly refer to her, Piggy. Spend any time with Indy and you’ll understand her nickname: this silly girl is always snorting like a pig! It’s absolutely adorable, one of her many endearing qualities. Indy is one, and pretty shy when you first meet her. But with just a little time, she quickly warms up to people, and then she’s constantly wigging her whole body in excitement! When happy, she has one of those big, toothy smiles that you can’t help but return.

Indy is from California, and this is her first North Country winter. You wouldn’t know it with the way she loves to run through the snow! Indy is a beautifully muscled American bulldog who loves to play, chase rope toys and go for walks. Indy is very energetic and will benefit from lots of exercise, she would make a wonderful hiking or trail running partner.

Indy hasn’t been here for long, and we don’t believe she has had any experience with cats. She used to live with a calm older dog, but think she’s probably going to vie for attention with younger, energetic dogs in a household, so she likely needs to find a home where she’ll be an only dog. Indy also needs a home without young kids, in her previous home she had children that made a point of bothering her and she gets very anxious around them. Come meet our sweet girl Indy, and we’re sure she’ll quickly take first place in your heart! ■