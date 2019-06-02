Ink on wood

× Expand Photo provided

The New York State Outdoor Writers held their spring rendezvous in Schroon Lake recently. We were given a warm reception from the Chamber of Commerce, and the key to the city as they say.

Outdoor writers from around the state came to Schroon Lake to see what we have to offer. Charles and Theresa Witek came from Long Island, while others like George Franke, Stephan and Jessica George, Deb and John Brosen, Glenn Sapir, Leo Maloney, Steve Zahurak, Dave Figura, Ed Noonan and Mike Joyner attended from various parts of the state.

Special thanks go to Dan Ladd for getting this event off the ground and running.

The out-of-towners for this event stayed at Rowe’s Lake Breeze Cabin’s on Route 9. The cabin rooms are old style U.S. Route 9 Adirondack road trip cabins. Not fancy like a Lake Placid hotel but better, locally owned and very comfortable.

The cabins are very nostalgic. My thoughts went to old convertibles and station wagons with kids sitting in the rear or laying on the back deck over the spare tire. They rode the roads before the Northway was built. Route 9 needs an historic resurgence like Route 66.

Being a local, I drove the long and winding road back and forth to Moriah. I did a meet and greet, shook hands with some great new friends and chatted awhile. After we met, the group of hungry writers did a wing crawl at some local restaurants for a best in class chicken wing contest. All were winners!

The following morning, it rained of course, and a few guys went out turkey hunting, but things were slow. They did hear birds but no 12-gauge action.

Later that day, we met at the new Frontier Town Horse camping grounds in North Hudson, where Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) staff gave us a premier viewing of the facility. What they have built over the last year is very impressive.

There are campsites and fishing access sites for the disabled, sites for horse trailers and campers and trails throughout and nearby to ride on. There is even a stairway for horses to walk up to get to trails. The site can hold 60 horses.

As an old United States Department of Agriculture conservation guy, I had to ask what they were going to do with all the horse manure. They have manure stack pads with wooden walls so the manure can be stacked and stored until it is composted and used on the grounds or is given away to gardeners.

The campground and soon-to-open Paradox Brewery should be a big plus for the area. I wonder if they will install a hitching post at the bar.

Just up the road a few long miles from Rowe cabins, Ed Noonan did get a gobbler the following morning, a good start to the day. We weren’t skunked.

I had the pleasure of taking Leo Maloney out to try some spin fishing at a local pond and cruising around to see some local sites. The fishing was slow, but we had a great talk about life! Having a coffee along the morning shoreline and talking to a friend while fishing is a great thing.

Our last stop was at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park and Resort on the Blue Ridge Road in North Hudson, where we were given the grand tour.

Jellystone Park is a great campground for kids. It’s a child’s wonderland. They have tent and camper sites, cabins and yurts to stay in and they cater to making sure the kids are happy. They show movies, have playgrounds, arcades and a giant jumping bag the kids can bounce around on. The hospitality and the campground are great.

After the long day, the group returned to Rowe’s for a potluck wild game dinner.

Thank you to the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Rowe’s Cabins, DEC staff and Jellystone Park for providing the New York State Outdoor Writers a grand time and a living easy lifestyle for the weekend.

I know the guys will all put some ink on wood and tell the tale of a great place to visit.