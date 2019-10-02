It’s no mystery – Dick Tracy is one great kitty!

× Expand Photo provided Dick Tracy

Meet our feline friend, dink Tracy. Like the comic strip detective, our dink Tracy is also the handsome gothic type, with his sharp black suit and big bright yellow eyes that don’t miss a thing. This young male, a little over a year old and with a really outstanding personality, is here to help you solve the case of the house without the black cat!

dink Tracy come to the shelter as a stray a little over three months ago. When dink first came to us, he was very shy around people and wasn’t keen about interactions. Now that he’s become more comfortable in his surroundings, dink is really coming into his own. This handsome black cat now comes up to the front of his cubby for attention and to see if you’ve brought him any treats. He loves treats more than anything and makes them disappear faster than clues in the rain, and then will express his gratitude with many headbutts of appreciation. This sweetheart is a little reserved at first, but as soon as he gets used to you, he wants to chin-mark you repeatedly as his buddy. dink adores being pet and scratched, and his deep but quiet purr resonates happiness though his body. He is a relaxed cat who will happily drape himself over your arm or rest his chin on your shoulder while basking in your affections.

He really has become quite the lover in a few short months! dink wasn’t a fan of other cats when he first arrived, and he was given his own cubby to make him more comfortable. But low and behold, the other day he was let out and decided to get down on the floor to play with some of our other male cats! Similar to the hero of the comic strip, dink was done observing and things had come down to a physical altercation.

For a shy cat who kept to himself in the beginning, we were surprised but thrilled to see him having a blast tumbling around the floor and pouncing on the other two cats. We did observe that he was only interested in interacting with the two males who are calmer, less-dominant cats. dink seems to have made up his mind that while he’s now willing to grace other cats with his presence, he wants to be the top dog of the cat hierarchy. An alpha cat like dink would very likely be a bully in a household with another alpha male, so we’d suggest a household with calmer kitties who like to play. We’re not sure how dink would feel about dogs, as he hasn’t made contact with them yet in the shelter.

So, have you solved the mystery yet? If you haven’t, dink Tracy is waiting for you to come by the shelter and spend some time with him, where he’ll be happy to tell you how to solve the case of the house without the black cat – by adopting him!