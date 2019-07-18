Jade: the symbol of beauty, nobility and near perfection

× Expand Photo provided Jade

Jade is an absolutely stunning, petite, 2-year-old female gray diluted tortoiseshell cat. Jade has these limpid, pale green eyes that bring to mind the semi-precious stone for which she’s named. The photo simply cannot do justice to this little beauty.

Jade came to us late in her pregnancy and gave birth to four adorable female kittens. She’s done her motherly duty of raising the kittens, whom have all found loving homes, and now Jade is ready for some well-deserved rest and relaxation herself. Jade’s personality could rival her good looks. This kitty is an absolute sweetheart with a loving and calm disposition that would be a welcome addition to almost any household. Jade loves to be petted and fawned over and she will happily drape her head over your arm with eyes closed in bliss as you cuddle and pet her and whisper words of adoration in her ear. Jade is as sweet as can be and is welcoming to people, children and other cats. The only thing we’ve found that Jade does not like is dogs. “Not like” may be putting it too mildly, as even seeing calm dogs who are cat-friendly turns beautiful Jade into a spitting, hair-raised, arched-back and claws out version of the classic Halloween cat image. For all of her wonderful qualities, surely Jade can be forgiven for this one fault.

If you have room in your house and your heart for some feline grace and charm, please consider giving Jade the loving home she so deserves.

Summer is in full swing and here at the North Country SPCA, that means one thing: lots and lot of kittens! This time of the year we have at least a handful of kittens looking for their loving furever homes at all times, and often whole litters. If your home is lacking in playful kitten antics and loving little snuggles, please keep the North Country SPCA in mind. All of our adoptable animals can be viewed on our website at ncspca.org/adopt/petfinder, and new litters are often featured on Facebook — like and follow our page at North Country SPCA.