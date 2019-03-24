Jazz up April with final coffeehouse

Mark your April calendars now for concerts you will not want to miss!

Our final coffeehouse for this season will be Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m., featuring the Adirondack Jazz Repertoire Ensemble.

Our March coffeehouse was packed full of children dancing, playing and socializing while they enjoyed live music. It was a wonderful community atmosphere! Bring the kids to hear a little jazz next month. Entice them with a cupcake if needed. (We are not above a little incentivizing to entice kids to try new things!)

This is also a great opportunity for students who play in jazz band at school to hear live jazz! All ages benefit from hearing live music, and all are welcome at our coffeehouses.

Pleasant Valley Chorale is arriving early this year!

The Pleasant Valley Chorale will perform Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church in Essex and Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.

Admission to the concerts is free, but good will donations will be accepted at the door. The chorale is directed by Susan Hughes, accompanied by Kerry Mero and sponsored by the Social Center.

Yoga during the week of March 25 includes Karin DeMuro’s 4:30 p.m. Monday class and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Chess Club meets after school every Tuesday and Thursday for the rest of the month to offer Teen Rec members and their guests instruction and the opportunity to practice for the tournament March 30.

Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesday at 7 p.m. Open pickleball for adults is offered Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School auditorium. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Emma Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is Thursdays at 4:15 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.