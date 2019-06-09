Join us for ‘Adventures with a Piano Tickler’

File photo Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

“Adventures with a Piano Tickler” will be presented Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m.

Piano music by Joseph Haydn, Ottorino Respighi, Richard Cumming and Brian Dykstra will be performed by Nancy Gilbertson. There will be something for everyone from classical to rag jazz.

Gilbertson retired from Wells College in 2007 after 20 years of teaching piano and music theory. Since 1975, she has performed extensively as a soloist and accompanist in northeastern Ohio and central New York, recording her piano CD “Mediterranean Magic” in 2000.

The concert is free. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be allocated to ongoing piano upkeep, which benefits many programs, musicians and audiences at the Social Center.

Black Fly Basketball Night for teen rec members and their guests will be held Friday, June 7. The event includes a barbecue, two vs. two tournament, foul- and three point-shooting contests and more. The rain date is the following Friday.

Yoga during the week of June 10 includes Karin DeMuro’s classes Monday at 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday at 5 p.m. Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” is at 9 a.m. both Wednesday and Friday.

The class fee for any of these four classes is $10 per class or $80 for a 10-class pack. Packs have no expiration date and can be used at any of the four available classes at the center. All levels are welcome! Please contact Karin at kedemuro@gmail.com or Michael at yogifergot@gmail.com for more information.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact us at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.