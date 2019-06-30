June days fit to remember

June 1, 1916 — John Noble Dalaba and Hester Rist were married by Rev. Frank Jackson. They later became the parents of nine children. They were Violet, Blossom, Pansey, (Rev.) Daisy Allen, Rose, Fern, Lynden, Oliver and Carnata Dalaba.

June 1, 1801 — Mormon leader Brigham Young was born in Whitingham, Vermont. ( Note – When he died in 1877, this gentleman had 17 wives and 56 children. Ten other wives had died before him.)

June 1, 2007 — Finch Pruyn, 142 years in the Adirondacks, was sold to Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf Capital for a possible $190 million.

June 6, 1944 — D-Day, Normandy, PFC Emerson Baker, of Stony Creek died. He was finally buried Dec. 11, 1947.

June 10, 2007 — Jose Rivera, 66, of East Greenbush drowned in the Hudson River near the Thurman Bridge when his rented canoe capsized. His wife, Theresa Rivera survived.

June 11, 1938 — Saturday, Miss Anna M. Heath, daughter of Alice M. Heath, Warrensburg, married Norris S. Putney, son of Bertram Putney, Lake George at the Methodist Parsonage, Cambridge. (Note — This bit is for my good friend Donald Putney who says he always reads this column every week.)

June 16, 1938 — The Warrensburg Central School District came into being by a vote of 610 to 289.

June 17, 1947 — Ward I. Fiedler was hired to succeed Nathan Gifford as principal of the Warrensburg Central School.

June 17, 1775 — American and British Troops fought at Bunker Hill (actually Breed’s Hill) near Boston. Dr. Joseph Warren (1741-1775), for whom our Warren County was named, heroically died in battle there on that faithful day.

JUNE WEATHER BETTER FORGOTTEN

June 3, 2007 — At 2:45 p.m. there was a large hailstorm in Warrensburg.

June 12, 2007 — Twenty-six Lake George campsites were closed due to severe thunderstorms with 250 to 300 trees down and six outhouses destroyed.

June 18, 1947 — A heavy downpour of large hailstones fell in Thurman and The Glen.

June 18, 2007 — Snow fell in Warrensburg.

June 23, 1918 — Great damage was done in Warrensburgh to gardens due to frost, the coldest day on this date in 10 previous years.

June 23, 2010 — Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., an unnerving earthquake occurred.

(“The more things change, the more they are the same.” (Folk proverb.)

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO

After a long, rough journey on life’s rocky road, King Alcohol, more familiarly known as John Barleycorn, breathed his last on Monday night, June 30, 1919 with all of his friends gathered about him.

As John died without a direct heir, Aqua Purna (water), a very distant relative, ascended to the throne. John has been ailing for a long time and until recently the worst was feared by his immediate friends. Many refuse to believe that the jolly old soul is dead.

(Note – The day that the suffrage ladies had worked for so long, for a government law forbidding Americans to drink alcohol, had finally arrived. Prohibition was an attempt to forbid all alcoholic drinks in the U.S., authorized by the 18th amendment to the Constitution (1919) and the Volstead Act (1920).

Americans nearly died laughing and prohibition met stone-cold resistance, especially in urban immigrant communities where citizens started making gin in their bathtubs.

“Rum runners” and bootleggers established a large, lucrative industry and became folk heroes overnight. In Chicago, racketeer Al Capone became a millionaire. The government finally gave up and Prohibition ended in 1933 with the repeal of the 18th amendment.

Today, all the government has to worry about are drugs and guns. As Henry David Thoreau so aptly put it, “Any fool can make a rule.” What happens when no one is listening? Americans don’t hear very well.)