Keep your pets warm this winter

× Expand Photo provided This week’s featured pet is Homer.

Unless you’ve been hibernating, you’ve probably noticed that it’s cold outside! Cold weather is dangerous for pets.

A plastic igloo or uninsulated dog house is not adequate shelter for pets in the winter, especially with plunging temperatures and dangerous wind chills. If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

Pets are susceptible to hypothermia too, especially those who aren’t used to spending much time outside or who have underlying medical conditions. Please, bring them inside.

If you are concerned for the welfare of an animal, contact the Essex County Animal Cruelty Hotline at 844-473-7763 to report potential cases of cruelty.

This week’s featured pet is Homer. Homer was found as a stray just before winter. We’ve been keeping him warm, fed and happy, but he’d really like to find a home.

Homer is slightly cross-eyed, which we think makes him that much more charming. Our little goofball can be a bit prickly at times, but he has really mellowed out since he made some new kitty friends.

He currently lives with two teenage tabbies and thinks they’re pretty great. Homer enjoys playing with his treat dispensing ball, even if his friends eat most of the treats that come out. He’s a smart cookie, playful and definitely likes the company of other cats.

If you’re looking for a cat to keep you entertained and help you find humor in the little things, Homer might be just the cat for you!

For more information on Homer or the adoption process, contact the shelter at info@ncspca.org or 518-873-5000.

- Carla Stroud’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at ncspca.org