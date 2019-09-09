Kickin’ Ash!

× Expand Photo provided Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)

We have been hearing it for the last year or two, the invasion is coming, no not migrants, the Emerald Ash borer.

On a recent trip to Western New York, I personally saw the damage done. Countless White Ash, (Fraxinus) trees are being killed by this bug.

Photo provided Richard Redman

To quote the Cornell website: “The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) Agrilus planipennis Fairmaire is an invasive, wood boring beetle native to Asia that feeds on and eventually kills all species of Ash. The EAB was first found in North America in 2002 near Detroit and since has spread to 13 states and two Canadian provinces, killing hundreds of millions of Ash trees in rural and urban settings. The Emerald Ash Borer has been found in a number of New York State counties, and a quarantine zone is in effect to prevent its further spread.”

It is now in Vermont, Canada and counties to our south, we are in its crosshairs. The quarantine is not working, the bug is coming to an Ash tree near you soon.

Along the New York State Thruway, crews with excavators are removing dead and dying trees before they fall into the roadway. Along 18-mile creek in the Hamburg area, trees are dying, and tree crews are very busy cutting and removing neighborhood roadside trees. The Clarence area is decimated by the bug. Ash firewood will be plentiful.

What will this mean to us? My guess is that thousands of trees in the Adirondacks will die. Take a drive along any road, and you will see ash trees, these are all vulnerable. Stopping the spread is no longer viable, they are coming.