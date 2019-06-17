Lola is ready for love

Photo provided

Lola, a very sweet pit bull-terrier mix, is our featured pet this week. Lola is about 3 years old. She is a very pretty lady with her handsome, brindle coat. Lola is high energy, loves to be the center of attention and very playful.

We know that Lola is not fond of other dogs and cats. She needs to be an “only child” in her new home. Please come and meet Lola. She’s ready to love you to the moon and back.

Our thanks to Deborah Virella, a local New Russia portrait artist, whose work will be featured at the Adirondack Art Association Essex Gallery exhibition from June 21 to July 14. Deborah has done wonderful portraits of some of our dogs and cats that are available to purchase.

All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the North Country SPCA. Deborah is also giving a talk about portraits Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m.