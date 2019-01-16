Looking back on Warrenburg’s generations | Turning Back the Pages

ONCE UPON A TIME

Dec. 26, 1807 -— The Warrensburgh Baptist Church was founded in Warrensburgh. In 1809, the first regular pastor was Rev. Daniel McBride. The church still stands proudly here in Warrensburg today, 212 years later.

Dec. 27, 1950 -— The Music Hall block, in Warrensburg, burned in sub-zero weather with damage estimated at $250,000. Maurice Ashe owned the major portion of the building.

(Note: This time-honored, historical old building was next door north of today’s Rite Aid pharmacy. The building burned in a spectacular fire which is long remembered and still talked about by old-timers even today. Major landlord Maurice Ashe also owned Ashe’s Hotel on Hudson Street.)

Dec. 27, 1950 -— The Vern Johnson sawmill, near the County Home on the former Tommy Bolton place burned with a $50,000 loss.

(Note – Vern and Ethel Johnson lived in the apartment and garage directly across from today’s town landfill which was built in 1940 by automobile dealer Karl Duell. I moved there in 1959.)

Dec. 28, 1976 -— The Grist Mill, beside the Schroon River in Warrensburg, built in 1824, was opened as a restaurant, tavern and craft shop by Nancy Fitler and was operated by Barbara McLaughlin.

Dec. 29, 2006 — Saddam Hussein, 69, was hanged Saturday, shortly before dawn in far away Iraq.

Dec. 30, 1966 -— The Thurman Post Office, operated by Postmistress Alma Westcott, was discontinued. She had the job for 28 years.

Dec. 31, 1977 — The historic Kenyontown Trading Post in Kenyontown, Thurman, burned. This store was purchased in 1908 by Sanford Kenyon from Clayton Pasco. Mervin Hadden owned it in 1976.

NEVER ENDING TIME MOVES ON

Time is a strange force. Sometimes a day seems to be never ending, especially when you are doing your income tax, but the years appear and disappear and zip by in a flash. There has been a special birth recently in my family as this new little boy proved to be a major stepping stone in the saga of Hadden history, and I can not help but ponder just how well he fits into Warrensburg history.

LOOKING BACK EIGHT GENERATIONS

David Hadden was born Jan. 27, 1813 in Greene County, and in March of 1836, he came to Warrensburgh to work for his old boss, Benjamin Peck Burhans who had recently moved his tanning business here from Ulster County to set up in the wild frontier, in the little town that in 1813, the year of David’s birth, had been named “Warrensburgh.”

David is recorded to be one of the first 40 house holders in the town and he and his family lived in their farmhouse on Hadden Hill (now Ridge Street), which is still standing today. David died Aug. 29, 1863, at the height of the Civil War. He had five children.

One of David’s children was Thomas Hadden, born in 1842, who worked in the local mills all his life and died Dec. 16, 1905 at his home on Alden Avenue. Tom had two children.

One of Tom’s children was Edward Hadden, born in 1872. Ed had two children and he died Nov. 28, 1951 on Harrington Hill.

One of Ed’s two sons, born Feb. 5, 1917 at 132 River St., was Mervin Robinson Hadden, Warrensburg automobile dealer and also my late husband, who died at age 77 on Nov. 21, 1994 in the Glens Falls Hospital. Merv begat four children.

One of Merv’s children was my step-son, John Edward Hadden, born in 1953, who grew up in Warrensburg and graduated from the high school here. He now lives in Gansevoort. John had seven children, five of them now living.

One of John’s children, left to carry on the Hadden name, is Jared Hadden. On Oct. 31, 2018, Jared became the proud father of Cole Michael Hadden.

From David Hadden, born in 1813, to Cole Michael Hadden, born in 2018, is a matter of 205 short years. This is a matter of eight male generations springing in a direct line from one early settler who moved here so very long ago.

I seem to remember that in the Bible, God told Noah, “Go forth and multiply and fill the earth.” I only feel bad that I might not be here to greet the 9th generation surely yet to come, but who knows, I might just make it. Time rolls on and time will surely tell. Congratulations Jared and Joscelyn Hadden.

THE NEW BOSS COMES TO TOWN

I mentioned that Benjamin Peck Burhans came to Warrensburgh in March 1836 to invest in the tannery business. Before his arrival, Warrensburgh was hardly a wide spot in the road running through the Adirondack forest. At the entrance to the village was a mammoth rock handing over the trail across from the only bridge over the Schroon River in the area. Before the town was named Warrensburgh in 1813, it was commonly referred to as “The Bridge.” Colonel Burhans literally put this little town on the map!

Once here, he purchased the interest of a Mr. Quackenbush in the leather manufactory of Quackenbush & Gray. Being very successful in the business, in 1854 he transferred one-third of his interest in the tannery to his son, Frederick O. Burhans and in 1860 the business became known as B.P. Burhans & Son, thus was the beginning of a dynasty.

He gifted his son, Fred with a beautiful stone mansion that sat on Pine Tree Lane, in the area overhanging today’s town hall, which, unfortunately has been gone since the early 1960’s. Colonel Burhans died July 16, 1875, thus leaving his honorable, successful mark on this little Adirondack village here forever more.

