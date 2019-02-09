Love and music is in the air

× Expand Elizabethtown Social Center

The sweet sound of the Sweet Adelines is featured in a special Valentine program at our Sunday, Feb. 10 coffeehouse, Discover North Country a Cappella.

The Champlain Valley Chorus (CVC) of Sweet Adelines International, a 16-member women’s ensemble singing in barbershop harmony, looks forward to sharing some delightful Valentine (and other) selections with social center audiences. CVC is based in Plattsburgh and under the direction of Kathy Kokes. Don’t miss this great a cappella concert!

Enjoy live music in a laid-back coffeehouse setting with a warm beverage and sweet treat. The concert is at 3 p.m. and is free and family-friendly! Donations are gratefully accepted to help offset artist fees.

This coffeehouse series is proud to feature local artists and is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

The next defensive driving course has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 2. Unlicensed teens may take the course for free. The class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs only $39 per student.

Register by contacting the Hill Agency at 518-428-0801, richardhill1056@icloud.com or visit thehillagency.net. Class size is limited.

Yoga during the week of Feb. 11 includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:30 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness,” at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Adult recreational pickleball is open to all levels at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School on Tuesdays at 6:15 p.m. Pleasant Valley Chorale rehearses Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The Ukulele Society meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Teen rec “Pizza and Pool” is held Fridays at 6 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.

- Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.