Miss Lola is looking for love

Photo provided Lola Lola

Say hello to Lola, a three-year-old medium-sized pit bull terrier with a beautiful brindled coat. Lola is our go-getter, a playful and outgoing dog with lots of energy to spare. She wants to be your personal trainer, and this little lady will get you moving! She may pull you around a bit at first in her excitement to be on the move, but she quickly settles down and walks well on a leash. Lola can hike all day, play fetch for hours (her absolute favorite game), and still be excited for a long walk in the evening. She is a water-loving dog, she adores playing in it and will do so for as long as you let her.

During the summer or as an enrichment activity, staff will fill a plastic kiddie pool with water and throw in her favorite hardball, and Lola will happily splash away. We think that Lola would love the chance to go swimming. Lola wants to be an only child in her new home, as she is not fond of other dogs and is far too interested in cats. However, Lola has a larger-than-life personality and promises that she won’t let you get very bored when she’s around! Since she’s come to the shelter, Lola has grown protective of her room with so many other dogs around. Her personality is very different once she’s out of the dog hall, and we highly suggest a meet-and-greet with her outside, in a neutral environment. While this high-energy girl does like to go like the Energizer bunny, she can be quite the cuddle-bug once she bonds to people and also enjoys some downtime snuggling on the couch.

Bryeanna Villani Breyanna Villani | Columnist The North Country SPCA’s weekly column works to publicize the shelter’s adoptable pets. Find out more at www.ncspca.org.

Lola is a sweet girl with lots of love to give to some special person. For more information on Lola or to set up a visit, please visit “Adopt a Pet” on our website, ncspca.org or call the shelter at 518-873-5000. ■