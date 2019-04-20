Morning people, cat lovers wanted at North Country SPCA

× Expand Photo provided

This week’s featured pet is LUCAS. Yes, we’ve featured him before, but Lucas is still waiting to find his purr-fect home! Lucas is currently enjoying the good life in a loving foster home, but he is hoping to find a home that will love him forever.

Lucas is a special cat. He is a complete lover. Lucas is handsome, sweet, playful and generally just a great cat. You might wonder why Lucas is still looking for a home. Well, our lovable Lucas had the unfortunate luck of contracting FeLV. Because FeLV is contagious to other cats, he will need to be the only cat and must be an indoor-only cat. FeLV is not contagious to dogs or people, only cats.

So, what is FeLV? FeLV stands for feline leukemia virus. As the name implies, it is a viral infection of cats that affects a cat’s immune system. They have weaker immune systems than non-affected cats. FeLV-positive cats can live perfectly happy lives. People who have FeLV-positive cats just need to be aware that those cats may have a shorter life span and that they should be taken to a veterinarian as soon as a problem is noticed.

To spend time with Lucas, you would never know that he was any different than any other cat. He is lively, healthy and full of love! If you think Lucas might be the cat for you or to find out more, call the shelter at 518-873-5000 or email info@ncspca.org.

Did you know that the North Country SPCA has available openings for volunteers! We’re currently looking for volunteers for morning cat care. Morning cat care volunteers are responsible for giving the cats in our cat adoption area love and breakfast and for making sure that their living areas are clean.

Morning cat care is also a great time to assess the cats’ general health and well-being. It’s an opportunity to observe digestive function, appetite, fur condition and general behavior. Our morning cat care volunteers will also tell you that you become friends with the cats you care for!

If you’re a morning person and love cats, this might be just the volunteer opportunity for you. Contact the shelter for more information on how to get involved!