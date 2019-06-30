Gidget: the dog you can’t help but love!

Gidget is the sweetest dog you may ever meet. Young or old, canine or feline, no matter who, Gidget would love to be friends! 

This 7-year-old hound/spaniel mix would be the perfect addition to any household, be it a single pet owner looking for a companion or a family with kids and pets who would benefit from her placid presence. Gidget does have some special needs: she has allergies and needs her daily allergy medicine and a grain-free diet. But that doesn’t stop this love-bug from being her best self. Please stop down to meet Gidget; we promise that you won’t be disappointed!

Paws Cause 2019: Tuxedos and Tails is fast approaching! This year’s event takes place Sunday, July 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Marcy Field in Keene Valley. Tickets — $35 for adults, $5 for kids 6 and older, and free for younger than 6 — are available at the door with all proceeds benefiting the North Country SPCA. 

Please join us for a night of food and drink, fun and live music by Annie in the Water. This year’s event is put on in part by our gracious sponsors: Peak Select Properties, Body Art Tattoo and Whitson & Tansey. 

