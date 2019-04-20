Music of Broadway legend coming to North Country

File photo Arin Burdo is the executive director of the Elizabethtown Social Center.

The Pleasant Valley Chorale is proud to present “A Grand Night for Singing,” a program celebrating the music of Broadway composer Richard Rodgers.

Two concerts will feature his music: Friday, April 26, at 7 p.m. at the Essex Community Church, Route 22 in Essex, and again Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown.

With more than 900 songs and 43 Broadway musicals, Rodgers was one of the most significant composers of 20th-century American music. He is best known for his songwriting partnerships with the lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II. His compositions have had a significant impact on popular music.

Musical collaborations with Hart include “Babes in Arms,” “Pal Joey,” “The Boys From Syracuse” and “On Your Toes.” His works with Hammerstein include “Oklahoma,” “Carousel,” “South Pacific,” “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music,” to name just a few. Do not miss this moving program of Broadway classics!

The Pleasant Valley Chorale, under the direction of Susan Hughes and accompanied by Kerry Mero, is sponsored by the Elizabethtown Social Center.

Chorale concerts are always free, with good-will donations accepted at the door.

Yoga during the week of April 22 includes Karin DeMuro’s Monday class at 4:15 p.m. and Michael Fergot’s “Yoga: Basics for Wellness” at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Friday.

The Ukulele Society meets Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday, April 18, Dr. Emma Summers’ class “Stable and Able” is at 4:15 p.m.

Details can be found at elizabethtownsocialcenter.org and on Facebook. Contact the social center at info@elizabethtownsocialcenter.org or 518-873-6408.