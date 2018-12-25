O’ Christmas Tree

2000 – Tired of picking pine needles out of the carpet every year after the Christmas season, I purchased a magnificent 8-foot artificial balsam tree to decorate our Saranac home. I am an avid collector of Christmas tree ornaments, and the tree became a grand “residence” for the multitude of mementos accumulated over years of traveling, along with those received from family and friends.

2007 – Moving from a home where we were “Mom” and “Dad” to our three daughters for 43 years to an apartment where it was only “HE” and “ME” resulted in a great deal of downsizing. We held yard sales for what seemed like forever until we had only what we felt was absolutely necessary. Needless to say, “absolutely necessary” was the Christmas tree which was relocated to our Orchard Court home on the Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh. Tree and ornaments continued to grace our new residence.

2009 – Packing up again for another move due to our decision to again own our home which is located in Heritage Heights. The cathedral ceiling in the living room welcomed the eight feet of the “family tree.” The tree was going to continue to show off the multitude of ornaments and lights on its rotating stand for years to come.

2013 – Again, it's time to take the beautiful fir out of the attic. Alas, HE states that there is no tree in the attic! ME implores, “It has to be there, look again!” Still no large box with a photo of my gorgeous tree on the outside it is in the attic. How can such a large item just disappear? A terrible memory is coming back to me... I think I donated it to a local thrift shop after Christmas last year. I must have been unusually tired after the holidays of the year before and thought I was done decorating a tree. What in the world could I have been thinking of?

Crestfallen, I head off to a multitude of stores in search of a new, magnificent tree. I find innumerous shapes, sizes and prices but nothing that even begins to match what I previously had. I answered a few newspaper ads resulting in drives to various addresses and being horribly disappointed with the “Charlie Brown” trees that people really expected money for. It was certainly looking like Christmas of 2013 was going to be our first year in 48 years of marriage that we would not have a Christmas tree.

Doing some “end-of-year” cleaning in mid-December, I decide to bring some unneeded items to my favorite thrift store. While there, I discuss my tree fiasco with the clerk including the fact that I had donated it to that agency the year before. “We have quite a number of artificial trees in boxes over there in the corner if you want to check them for a replacement,” she responded.

Oh, well….nothing to lose, I surmised.

After looking at several boxes with photos that did not, in any way look like anything I wanted, I moved to yet another carton and find my tree! Elated, I tell the clerk that I have found my tree! She advises that the price on the item is $30, but under the circumstances, she will sell it to me for $20!

“I’ll take it!” What a fabulous bargain!

ADDENDUM - I am not certain, but I am pretty sure that I heard strains of “I’ll be home for Christmas” emanating from the box as I loaded the valuable parcel into my vehicle.

— Jan Gosselin retired from NYSDOCS after 25 years of service. She lives in Plattsburgh with her husband Bob and has three daughters, three grandsons and one great-grandson. Readers are welcome to contact Sun columnist Jan Gosselin at adirondackgrannygoose@gmail.com.