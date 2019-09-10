Old Mother Nature does as she pleases

× Expand File image

It is difficult to turn on the television or pick up a newspaper these days without hearing about “Man Made Global Warming.” It is certainly apparent that the weather is indeed turning against us in powerful ways but is it really “man-made?” Is it possible that human beings, the size of a grain of rice on this vast planet, can possible have any effect at all on Mother Earth?

Politicians whose eyes are focused upon high political offices tell us of their “new green deal” that will make us all well and good again and stop the glaciers from melting. I personally never believed that the climate change was man-made and I actually believe old Mother Nature was just doing her thing as she has done for the last million years. I was surprised when I recently heard commentator Rush Limbaugh say on TV that he felt the same way.

I have a mountain in back of my house that was created by an ice sheet passing through a million years ago. I have read that scientists digging in the great Sahara dessert found marine fossils. Time and tide constantly change just as it has since time on this planet began and old Mother Nature has always sent us some nasty surprises.

Every time a bad storm hits this country we are told by those seeking our vote that it is because of current self-inflicted global warming and we have to do something about it soon or face the end of life on this planet as the oceans rise and flood the land. Do what? We have to become vegetarians and stop eating hamburgers and desist from flying in commercial airplanes? What about driving our gasoline burning cars and heating our houses in the winter? Why is it that none of these “scientists,” with their dire predictions, who believe that Americans will believe anything that they are told, nearly never divulge their names?

Let us look back at storms that were suffered through in September of other years:

Sept. 8, 1900 – Deemed by some as the deadliest disaster in American history, 119 years ago a storm battered Galveston, Texas killing more than 8,000 people.

Sept. 18, 1906 – a 113 years ago a 77-mph typhoon blew into Hong Kong’s bustling harbor killing 10,000 people.

Sept. 21, 1938 – A New England hurricane struck 81 years ago, 50 miles wide, 100-mph winds, 720 dead, eye made landfall on Long Island, New York. The wind was 186 mph in Milton, Massachusetts.

Even in 1606 William Shakespeare wrote, “So foul and fair a day I have not seen.” In 1935 zealot T.S. Elliot wrote: “Clear the air! Clean the sky! Wash the wind!”

Back in those times I can pretty much believe that not one person uttered the words, “Man made global warming.” What they undoubtedly said was, “Old Mother Nature is at it again!”

We are indeed currently suffering severe global warming and the world would be a much better place if industrial and man-made pollution was not routinely pumped into the air that we must inhale.

We have no choice but to wait it out and hope for the best. It could take a year or it could be 50 years or more to solve this dreadful problem, but only time will tell. Probably many of us will not live to see the outcome.

Every citizen should be allowed to think for him or herself and not be led to the voting booth by candidates who strive to win at any costs, telling us that the moon is made of green cheese. Think about it!