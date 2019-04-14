One hundred years ago – April 1919

SUGAR MAKERS FACE DOOM AND GLOOM

The recent storm raised hob with some of the sugar makers in this locality. The pouring rain filled many of the sap buckets, and then when this was followed by a freeze, the rain water froze in the buckets and many of them burst. In one camp in south Johnsburgh, 140 buckets froze and burst.

FIRE DESTROYS HISTORIC LANDMARK

The Wevertown Hotel, conducted by Edward McAuliffe, was destroyed by fire Thursday night, April 3, 1919. The blaze started from a defective chimney in the attic and was inaccessible, therefore with the meager fire fighting facilities at hand, the structure was doomed from the first.

An alarm was given by telephone along the line in all directions and an efficient bucket brigade was rapidly organized. Quickly finding that nothing could be done to save the hotel, the efforts of the workers were concentrated upon protecting the adjoining buildings, L.T. Eldridge’s store, the Odd Fellows building and nearby residences. This was only accomplished because of little wind.

Mr. McAuliffe estimates his loss at $6,000. The property was insured for $3,000.

HOTEL HISTORY

The Wevertown Hotel was one of the oldest in Warren County. For 60 years, it had furnished entertainment for man and beast and years ago it was one of the most popular and profitable enterprises in this section.

It was established in 1860 and was conducted by William Roblee and John Loveland. In 1867, the structure was rebuilt and enlarged being transformed into a three story building with basement. There was a large ballroom in the third story in which frequent dances were given in the old days, attracting large crowds from the countryside.

Mr. Loveland was elected sheriff some time in the 1870s, and the hotel was then purchased by J.M. Waddell, who was known as “the blind man,” having lost his sight in youth. Mr. McAuliffe bought the hotel two years ago and says that he will rebuild as soon as possible.

SILVER FOX MAKES DEBUT

Franklin J. Waggoner, a Syracuse salesman, succeeded in bagging a silver fox in the Adirondacks at Saranac Lake. He had the silvery-gray animal shipped to Detroit where it will be mounted. This unusual creature is valued at $700 and Mr. Waggoner is probably the only man who secured one of this rare find on record.

CRAZY DAYS IN FRANCE

Our military boys have brought home from abroad some weird and sinuous French dances such as the “frog dance,” “the French crawl,” “the wounded wildcat” and others of that ilk and they dance them whenever the police will allow it.

THE GOOD OLD DAYS

A paragraph in a newspaper printed a little more than 40 years ago (1879) complains that “six cents for a pound of roast beef or seven cents for a pound of juicy steak is more than in keeping with the situation than the 10 cents in the one case and 15 in the other that we have been called upon to pay in recent days.”