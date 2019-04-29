One hundred years ago – April 1919

TOBACCO BOX GAVE CLUE

The body of Frank Fuller, of Wells, who was drowned while breaking up a log jam in the Jessup River at Speculator on April 9, 1919, was found on April 13 by Charles Harrington. The young man was alone when he met his untimely death and the exact circumstances of the accident will never be known.

Mr. Harrington was walking along the stream near the place where Fuller’s pike pole was found after the accident, and looking down into the water, he could see a shining object lying on the river bottom which proved to be the end of a tobacco box sticking out from the drowned man’s pocket.

Men were summoned and the body was raised to the surface and taken to the home of the young man’s mother, Mrs. Belle Fuller Girard. Frank was 22 years old and was discharged from the army only a short time before his death. The boy was buried in his uniform and the bearers were returned soldiers also in uniform.

MAN SUFFERS PAINFUL ACCIDENT

James A. Lillibridge, of north Thurman, while repairing a sleigh, was getting ready to tap his sugar camp and was hammering a piece of steel when a particle of metal flew and struck him in his eye, almost in the middle of the pupil. The sight is at present considerably impaired, but it is not believed that the injury will be permanent.

LADIES SING THE BLUES

Mrs. Benjamin Carpenter fractured both bones of her left arm above the wrist when she stepped from her back door and fell on the ice at her home in Bolton. Dr. J.E. Goodman set the broken bones and placed the arm in splints. This spring, the lady is staying at the home of her father, Truman Brown, on First Street.

In other news, Mrs. Lulu E. Kenyon, of north Thurman, was tipped out of a sleigh and one of her ankles was hurt so badly that she was unable to step on her foot for many weeks.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

Henry Ford, it is said, is making plans to manufacture an automobile cheaper than even his famous flivver.

(Note – Henry Ford’s flivver was also known as the model T Ford, short for Tin Lizzie, and was built from 1908 to 1927.)

The O’Brien Ice Company, of Glens Falls, being unable to secure a supply of ice after the warm winter of 1918, has gone out of business.

This winter in 1919, the road below James Warren in east Thurman, has been impassable on account of the heavy winter snow. April 1, 1919 opened with the most beautiful day this area has seen for many long months.

DANDELION DAYS ARE COMING

Be on the watch for the first dandelion as a lot of folks think that nothing is quite so good in the spring as the first mess of greens.