One hundred years ago – August 1919: crime going on unsolved

Post office inspectors, who for the past three years have been trying without apparent success to fasten upon H. Bernard Hawley, Lake George, the crime of stealing a registered mail pouch containing $22,500 in currency from a Hudson Valley trolley car, between the Lake George post office and French Mountain on the evening of Aug. 22, 1916, have now taken another tack.

They are marshaling evidence against a man named George Fuller, who was in Lake George for several weeks during the summer of 1916 and disappeared soon after the robbery took place. A United States marshal was in Lake George recently and subpoenas were served on about a dozen residents. Several inspectors have been active in the case for many weeks. George Fuller, 60, and his much younger wife, a semi-invalid, rented a house on Schuyler Heights, Lake George.

The $22,500 in currency was contained in a registered mail package and Wilmer McKinney, the conductor, missed the mail pouch when the car reached French Mountain and the mystery has never been solved.

TRAGEDY AT LOON LAKE

Walter J. McMannis, the 19-year-old son of Peter McMannis of Brooklyn, was drowned Sunday afternoon, Aug. 3, 1919, while bathing in Loon Lake. The young man, with his younger brother Harold, and several friends, all of Brooklyn, were spending two weeks vacation at his uncle James McMannis’s camp.

After dinner the boys donned their bathing suits and no one knew that Walter did not know how to swim. He jumped in and disappeared. When he did not appear his friends became alarmed and his body was soon found and all efforts to resuscitate the young man were in vain.

The boy is survived by his mother, two brothers and four sisters.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

Gasper Eddy and Harry Boardman have arrived home to Stony Creek from their duty overseas. They were given a joyous welcome by their family and friends.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, 1919, a son was born to Mrs. Fletcher Dunkley, in Bakers Mills.

Roy Dunkley, of Bakers Mills, went to Warrensburgh recently to assist Dick Baker in training horses there on the fairground track.

Charles Dalaba has bought Mrs. Nathan Ingraham’s house and lot in North Thurman.

L.L. Maxim badly injured his left hand in Thomas Bolton’s sawmill near the Warrensburgh County Home and he had a narrow escape from losing the member.

A large truck load of men passed through North Thurman Saturday afternoon, Aug. 2, 1919, on their way to Crane Mountain in North Thurman after blueberries. They had camping equipment and on Sunday they remained overnight on the mountain.

The young people had a dance on Tuesday night, Aug. 5, 1919, in Music Hall, the first of the season. The attendance was not large and young men were greatly in minority. (Note – Music Hall was next door north of today’s Walgreens Pharmacy.)

READER INPUT

I received a nice telephone call this week from Richard Stewart of Peaceful Valley, North Creek.

What wonderful history tales that gentlemen can tell! He is one of the few local people that today are living in the house where they were born.

Last week I wrote about 1919 airplane rides at the Warren County Fair. Richard remembered speaking with the late Frank Lillibridge, a man we both knew well. Frank told him about the time he went up in a plane during this same event and said that it was the thrill of a lifetime. He paid the sum of 50 cents, a lot of money for a young boy in those days, for this wonderful experience.

Richard recently wrote a letter to the editor in a local paper about the recent last Democratic “debate” on TV, which he said was more like a showcase for insults than a scholarly debate. I couldn’t agree more!

I am always happy to receive calls from readers with good tales to tell.