One hundred years ago – June 1919

SPRING HAS SPRUNG

The grass has risen… The music furnished by the Warrensburgh band for the Memorial Day exercises was excellent and was the subject of much favorite comment. The band plans many open-air concerts for this coming summer.

The mercury so far this month has been steadily climbing toward the 100 degree mark and has almost reached it at this time. The heat wave covers a large territory and the weather bureau does not promise early relief.

(Note – It is indeed strange that weather at this time in 1919 was nothing too unusual at 100 degrees and in 2019, a time of so-called “global warming,” I got up on the morning of June 1 and had to turn the furnace on.)

SCHROON RIVER HAZARD

A large number of logs are hung up in the Schroon River between the saw mill and the Woolen Mill dams (near the bridge at Milton Avenue) and it is understood that they are to be left there until next year. Residents in that part of the town are protesting earnestly against this course as the logs catch a great mass of refuse and sewage which is a grave menace to public health, especially during this heated period. The owners should be compelled to move the logs now while there is sufficient water to do it.

(Note – Back in those times, toilets in buildings along River Street, lining the river bank, emptied into the river. It was not until Maynard Baker became supervisor here in Warrensburg that anything was done to clean up the river locally.)

ONLY A YEAR AGO

A big part of the Hamlet of Pottersville, destroyed by fire on April 7, 1918, is being rebuilt, and the plucky people are realizing their hope was never abandoned during the dark days of discouragement. The little hamlet will soon again become a live-wire community.

Nine buildings were destroyed by the big fire which swept the main street on a Sunday evening starting at 5 o’clock from a defective chimney in the store building of H.P. Brace. Pottersville citizens have imbibed the true spirit of reconstruction and look forward to old-time prosperity.

TEAM RUNS AMUCK

A team of spirited, six-year-old horses hitched to a heavy lumber wagon, owned and driven by Fred Moffit, of the Pucker Street neighborhood up the river near Chestertown, were left standing in back of John G. Hunt’s hardware store (across Main Street from Jack Toney’s present day meat store) on the Hudson Street side, in Warrensburgh, Monday afternoon, June 16, 1919, and they became frightened at a passing bicycle and dashed down the street at a terrific pace.

Turning into Elm Street, they reached a point near the news office (back of today’s Floyd Bennett Bandstand) and veering from the road, to the right, ran head-on into a big telephone pole, passing one on each side. There was a tremendous crash when the wagon struck the pole, and the horses broke loose and were thrown in the road. Scrambling quickly to their feet, they stood quietly until they were secured by Ben C. Gurney.

Neither of the animals were injured, and the wagon was not greatly damaged. It was extremely fortunate that they were stopped as they were and also that they did not reach Main Street, otherwise great damage might have resulted with perhaps loss of life.

HUMOR IN 1919

A young aviator and his sweetheart were married in an airplane in Texas, thousands of feet up in the sky. They were not the first couple who have had to come down to Earth after marriage.