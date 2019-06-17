One hundred years ago – June 1919

GIRL FIGHTS BACK

A Corinth boy, 23 years old, is under arrest, accused of misconduct with his sisters, 16 and 13 years old. The horrible crime alleged to have been committed by the young man was brought to light when the younger girl took $19 from her brother’s trunk and fled from home to escape further degradation.

The girl is at present confined in the Humane Society in Troy where she had been taken by an officer from Corinth when the boy threatened to make trouble about her taking the money and she retaliated by making known his criminal relations.

ADIRONDACK HOTEL OPENS

The Adirondack Hotel was reopened by the O’Connor Brothers the morning of May 1, 1919 after being closed since last October. “Tom” O’Connor is in charge of the office and he has procured a summer license permitting them to dispense liquid refreshments for the summer.

(Note – In my day, the hotel was known as The Colonial Arms, and Rite Aid pharmacy is located there today after the hotel burned several times and was later torn down. I have two chairs in my home, given to me by my friend Garry Grant, that used to grace the dining room there. The hotel did indeed dispense “liquid refreshments” and it was the popular local place to hang out on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.)

FARMER’S ALERT

Farm Bureau manager Edward W. Cleeves has received complaints from several farmers in various parts of the county that dogs are killing and injuring their sheep. Henry Johnson, of Wevertown, reports a number of losses from his flock, killed by savage wild dogs.

STONY CREEK NEWS

Potato bugs are bringing havoc to young potato plants and plants appearing through the ground are already victims. A poor potato crop is expected this year.

Tracks of a large bear have been seen by Arthur Fuller at Mary Jane Fuller’s camp at west Stony Creek.

The happy sextet of Marie Maxim, Myrtle Brooks, Topple Arehart, Edna Maxim, Richard Mahoney and Clarke Baker are happy kids getting out of school for the season in Stony Creek.

Mr. Gerradia Lensden married Miss Zella Mosher, daughter of Rev. Bardine Mosher. Mr. Lensden is an accomplished cornetist and violinist and was connected with the Salvation Army of America before coming to Stony Creek.

John Arehart had a large force of men at Harrisburg, Stony Creek recently planting oats and potatoes on land owned by him in that place.

POLLY’S GOT A SOLDIER MAN

Polly Wood, of Knowelhurst, Stony Creek, has gone to Baker, Montana where she expects to marry and grow up along with this new part of our country. A recently discharged soldier has sent her $100 to come to him.

Private Gordon White, a limited service man, who has been stationed at Camp Bragg, has been discharged and returned home, Tuesday, June 10, 1919. Big of body, Gordon White in the army has developed and filled out and presents a robust, healthy, soldierly appearance.

The “Dean” bridge on the main highway of the town rattles, shakes and groans whenever a heavy auto passes over it.

SAD ENDING FOR ALL

Mrs. Sarah Gregory Combs, of Miller Hill, Glens Falls, died on June 4, 1919 at the Craig Colony for Epilepsy, where she had been receiving treatment for several weeks. Her husband, James W. Combs died a few days before at a tuberculosis hospital in Oneida County. Both bodies were brought to Warrensburgh for joint burial.

In other news, Thomas Mitchell, of Chestertown, who recently became insane and was taken to the county jail at Lake George for safety, has been removed to the state hospital in Utica.