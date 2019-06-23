One hundred years ago – June 1919

GALA GRADUATION CEREMONIES

The senior class of Warrensburgh High School, class of 1919, composed of one girl and six young men, was graduated on Friday evening, June 20, 1919, with highly interesting and pleasing exercises at the Methodist Episcopal Church. Diplomas were awarded to Lillian Swan, Guy Wilkinson, Albert Louis Emerson, Neale Russell Hamilton, Milton Magee, Charles DeGrush and Harry Russell.

This is the school’s 28th class, the first have been awarded in 1891, two years after the school was established. Principal John B. Chilson presided over the ceremony. An address was given by the Rev. Edward M. Parrott, rector of St. James Episcopal Church, Lake George.

Musical numbers were given by the Warrrensburgh Concert Orchestra and were most enjoyable features. Joseph Hertz was the leader. There was a large attendance, the big church being completely filled and tastefully decorated with ferns and June roses.

(Note – What a difference a hundred years makes! In the June 15 issue of The Sun was a photograph that shows 43 members of the Warrensburg Central School graduating Class of 2019, celebrating 128 years.)

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

The teachers and pupils of the Warrensburgh High School enjoyed a picnic on Friday morning, June 20, 1919, in the pine grove at Echo Lake.

A severe thunder storm, accompanied by hail, passed over the Harrington Hill neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, June 24, 1919, and did great damage to crops.

The grist mill bridge at Stony Creek collapsed at 3:30 o’clock, June 25, 1919, in the afternoon and fell into the creek. Charles Smead had just started to cross it and jumped into his rig and barely escaped injury.

Due to a scarcity of ice due to past inclement weather, those possessing cool cellars are storing their butter and eatables in their neighbor’s cellars.

Beaver are now more numerous in the Adirondacks than at any previous time within the memory of living man.

The dogs in Johnsburgh have been at work again killing sheep. Cyrus Frost has had five killed within a week.

The village barbers have got together and raised the price of hair cuts to 35 cents and honing razors is now also 35 cents. A shave is 15 cents and a massage is 25 cents. These prices will go into effect at once.

NEWS ROUNDABOUT

Harry Beadoin, of Troy, a barber with a “velvet hand,” is now employed in “Kid” Manzer’s Music Hall block. Mr. Beadoin did his bit in Uncle Sam’s late war (World War I).

William J. Baker’s house in north Thurman was struck by lightening during a thunder storm on Sunday, June 15, 1919, and it went through every room except two, tearing off plaster and lath. Mrs. Baker was in the kitchen and Mr. Baker was in the barn not over 20 feet from where the lightening struck and neither of them were injured.

Harlon Russell, 79, a well known and highly respected resident of the up country district, dropped dead at his home near North Creek. Burial will be at the Bay Street Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Gilbert Lackey, of Bakers Mills, has been ill this past week with quinsy.

Mrs. Harriet Grimes, of Stony Creek, fell off her front porch on Saturday, June 21, 1919, when the post against which she was leaning gave away. Dr. Dunlap attended her.

Mrs. Seth Harrington has had a fine granite monument erected in the Warrensburgh Cemetery to mark the grave of her late husband.

Milford Benton, of Indian Lake, has purchased a new Reo truck. Russell Millington has purchased the Metz runabout formerly owned by Orley Hazelton. Ted Bump has a new Packard car.