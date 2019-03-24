One hundred years ago – March 1919

STEPHEN GRIFFING HISTORY REVISITED

The historic Griffing homestead farm in the town of Thurman, which came into the possession of the family in 1800 and has been held continuously by descendants of the original owner, Stephen Griffing, has been sold during this month by Orley Hazelton, executor of the late Henry Griffing’s estate, to Arthur W. Perryman, of Chestertown. The sale includes also a farm adjoining known as the Henry Griffing farm. The price paid was $11,000.

TIME HONORED LOCATION

These farms are near Thurman Station on the Hudson River and extend back from the river on to Sugarloaf Mountain. The transfer of the property provides for the reservation of a graveyard (located high up on the corner of today’s Athol Road) on the homestead for all time, according to the will of Henry Griffing, stipulating that must be a condition of any sale which should be made. In 1841, original settler Stephen Griffing, 87, was buried there.

Of the purchase money, the Henry Griffing estate received $4,000 for its share in the homestead farm and $3,000 for the second farm.

Mrs. Susan Sims, of Glens Falls, wife of Rae Sims, received $1,000 for her interest in the homestead farm and Mrs.Isabelle Hazelton, of Warrensburgh, received $3,000 for her interest.

The properties are composed of 300 acres of land and standing timber on the homestead farm has for years been considered about as valuable as any in the county. It is near the river and the Adirondack branch of the D&H railroad. Mr. Perry has for a number of years been one of the leading operators in timberlands in the county.

Note – This property described is located very near the western end of the present day Thurman bridge. The most notable person to come there was the original owner, settler Stephen Griffing. Born in 1754, the 10th of 13 children. He was a commissioned officer in the colonial army who with his wife, Elizabeth Ehle, moved to this area after the war. They once owned a fine dairy farm in Duchess County. Stephen heard rumors about the rich farmland in this new frontier in the Adirondacks and they bought 240 acres of farmland here for $1,000 in silver from John Backus, a Tory who, disenchanted with homesteading, decided after the war he didn’t really want to settle there.

THE PROMISED LAND

In the year 1800, Stephen packed up his wife, his possessions, his farm animals and their (at that time) nine children and took the long road through the forest to their new home. I have read about their harrowing trip through the trackless wilderness. They arrived in the spring on March 1 when the water in the West River (now Hudson) was running high and they camped out for a time in the area where the horse pasture and adjoining cemetery is now across the street from what used to be Sitting Bull ranch.

Waiting for the water to go down and looking longingly across that raging river at his land, Stephen must have felt like Moses after his long trek through the wilderness. Stephen Griffing’s arrival in Thurman was the beginning of a dynasty.

BITS AND PIECES

The story goes that Stephen had a special gun, which he had carried in the American Revolution and it was eventually donated in the 20th century, to the Richards Library. I remember that horrible day when it was stolen and it has never been recovered. So many memories, so little space to tell all!