One hundred years ago – March 6, 1919

DANCING SEVERELY CONDEMNED

“Among the many amusements, nothing influences for evil as much as the dance. It is demoralizing in its effect, and it is an established fact that it is one of the greatest causes of immorality.

“Passion and sensuality are located at the base of it. Especially is this true of the modern dance. It is one of the most degrading things on this earth.

“Statistics show that a large percentage of fallen girls trace their downfall to the dance. How could it be otherwise?

“It is our opinion, here at the Warrensburgh News, that the ballroom is the gateway to shame, the suburb of perdition and the vestibule of hell.

“‘Every tree is known by its fruit, a corrupt tree cannot bring forth good fruit,’ observation confirms the fact that there is a corrupt tree and now that it is sprouting up in our public schools it would seem to be that the axe should be laid at the foot of the tree. It should be nipped in the bud.

“If you have virtue and hate iniquity, I am sure you will feel like protecting against the scheme which we believe originated in the nether world.

“Someone remarked that, ‘It teaches them to be graceful.’ To this we reply that it is not grace in their heels that they need so much as grace in their hearts to enable them to solve the problems of life, to live right and to die right. By instilling into their hearts a desire for dancing, you are giving them a start downward.

“This life is a vanity that soon passes away and affords no permanent seat in faction but is the consciousness of doing well and in the hopes of another life.

“The late C.H. Spurgeon said, ‘When I hear of a dancing party, I feel an uneasy sensation about the throat, remembering that a far greater preacher had his head danced off in the days of our Lord. How ever pleasing the polkas of Herodias might be to Herod, they were death to John the Baptist. The caperings and wantonings of the ballroom are death to the Solemn influences of our ministry and many an ill ended life first received its bent for evil amid the flippancies of gay assemblies met to trip away the hours.’

“The dance and all kindred evils should be handled with gloves, especially when anyone attempts to introduce them into the public school and teach them to the children.”

D.N. Thomas, pastor of the Pentecostal Church, Warrensburgh.

Note – For those who have not been reading their bible lately, Spurgeon was referring to the book of Matthew in the bible where a vindictive Salome danced for her drunken step-father, King Herod Antipas, of Galilee, and demanded as her fee the head of Saint John the Baptist, who was in prison there, on a round silver platter, which he reluctantly gave her. Salome gave John’s head to her mother, Herodias, who hated him, as a gift. History repeats itself, time and again. Churches are not new to thoughtful and painful dilemmas such as the one the Methodist Church is currently struggling with on the subject of same sex marriages, feeling strongly that they must do the moral and proper thing. In 1898, on the other hand, Lord Melbourne wrote, “Things have come to a pretty pass when religion is allowed to invade the sphere of private life.

COMING HOME AT LAST

Congressman James S. Parker has had many inquiries relating to the return of bodies of soldiers who died in France in World War I.

In 1919, it is the intention of the war department to bring back to the United States, at government expense, the bodies of officers, soldiers and civilian employees of our service men who are now buried in France.

Relatives who desire to have the remains sent home for burial in their own plot should advise the war department. Otherwise, burial will be made in some national cemetery.

Note – A hundred years later, history repeats itself once again. In August of 2018 the remains handed over by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in 55 boxes, were young American soldiers who died in the Korean War. It is a sadness that never ends.