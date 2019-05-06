One hundred years ago – May 1919

LOOK OUT BELOW

While engaged in slating the roof of Miss May Hurley’s house on Elm Street, Warrensburgh, George Hill, 70, fell from a ladder on Wednesday afternoon, May 5, 1919, and was painfully injured. With ten slate on his shoulder, he had reached the top rung of the ladder when his foot slipped and he dropped to the next rung, which broke, and he fell head first about fifteen feet to the ground. He cut his head badly in several places. He was carried to his home in Lewisville (lower River Street) and a physician was called to attend him. No bones were broken.

HIGHLY RESPECTED CITIZEN PASSES AWAY

Isaac S. Woodward, 84, born Oct. 4, 1834, a life-long and esteemed citizen of Warrensburgh, died Sunday night, May 18, 1919 in the Glens Falls Hospital. He was Warrensburgh’s oldest business man, the son of John and Margaret Summerville Woodward.

The early Woodward family came here in 1787 from Connecticut. They were the seventh family to settle in this section of the country north of Lake George.

Isaac was educated in the local schools and in his early years he was a teacher. Over his days on this earth, he was involved in many town enterprises and he was president of the town board of education for 12 years.

In 1866, he married Miss Cordelia Sentenne and they had four sons, Clarence, Ernest, Rolland and Archibald Woodward. Cordelia died in 1893.

The comfortable family home was on Hudson Street. His sons acted as his pall bearers and there was a large attendance of mourners on May 21, 1919 when he was buried in the Warrensburgh Cemetery. He was a remarkable man.

BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE

Theda Bara, the sensational and beautiful moving picture actress, will appear in the production “Cleopatra, the Siren of the Nile” at the Fairyland Theatre on May 27, 1919 in Warrensburgh. The ticket price will be 15 cents with a two cent war-tax per person.

(Note – The theater was across the street from today’s historical museum on Main Street.)

CRIME UNCOVERED

D. Edward Sullivan, the Fort Edward undertaker, left two bodies unburied for about two years, and he has been indicted by the grand jury and charged with a misdemeanor.

SWEET GALA EVENT

There will be dancing on May 21, 1919 at Music Hall in Warrensburgh. The one-step, “Johnny’s In Town” and “My Bonnie” will be performed. The fox-trot “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” will also be played.

A cheerful dollar for gents will be charged and ladies will be admitted free for the benefit of the local baseball team.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

Spring has reached a stage where members of an average family are routinely expecting mother to serve stewed rhubarb every day.

A stout woman’s pet extravagance is a “Rengo Belt,” a sturdy body corset which may be purchased at Livingston’s Store in the Crandall-McGann block in Warrensburgh.

A new “Perfection” two burner cook stove may be purchased in Glens Falls at Burger’s Store for $13.50 at payments of $1.50 cents weekly.

Pasco’s store, on River Street, has a sale this week on chicken wire.