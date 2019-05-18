One hundred years ago – May 1919

HUNTING FOR A LOST TOURING CAR

In the case of William Langworthy, of Warrensburgh, against Roy J. Hosley, of Schroon Lake, in the Supreme Court at Lake George, a second trial in the case has been concluded.

This was an action for personal injuries alleged to have been received as a result of negligence on the part of the defendant. The plaintiff alleges that while he was riding on the rear of a wagon, the defendant’s automobile struck the wagon and injured him.

The defendant alleges that he stopped his car behind the wagon and that a large touring car coming up behind him struck his car and forced him into the rear part of the wagon.

Although the touring car has never been found and no witness has been located to testify that they saw such a vehicle, the jury rendered a verdict of no cause for action.

HIGHLY VALUED RELIC

A big, wrought-iron lock, 6 x 8 inches and weighing 6 pounds, is among the treasured possessions of landlord Harry S. Downs, of the Chester House, in Chestertown.

This is the original lock which for many years was used to lock up the hotel when the lights went out at night. No thief or burglar ever succeeded in passing the portal which it guarded.

The Chester House was built more than 100 years ago and is presently undergoing major renovation by landlord Downs and his wife. The office and a portion of the present hotel were part of the original structure. The lock mentioned guarded the outer door and was long ago replaced by a lock of modern design. The door latch, however, is the original one, made of wrought-iron by a local blacksmith when the hotel was built.

John L. Weatherhead, uncle of the present owner, was proprietor of the Chester House 100 years ago. He went to Lake George to conduct the Central House and Marcus S. Downs purchased the hotel and successfully conducted it for many years and his son now succeeds him.

(Note – The Chester house was famous through the North Country. It was located on the corner of Thieriot Avenue and Main Street. There is a gas station and store there now. Harry S. Downs, 88, a legend in his own time, died Jan. 23, 1950. I sincerely hope that the wrought-iron lock is safely tucked away in the Chestertown Museum. This museum is a wonderful place. I will never forget the time when, many years ago, I went there to see the unknown human skeleton laid out in a glass case there, which had been dug up during local road construction.)

A LOVING MOTHER’S GRIEF

The grave of Frank Gill, late son of Chester Gill of Stony Creek, who was drowned at Corinth, has been beautifully decorated with beds of flowers by his never forgetful, loving mother, who has made a daily visit to the grave of her boy every evening since his burial.

LITTLE GIRL SAVED FROM DEATH

Eva Elizabeth, infant daughter of Freeman Odell, of Lake George, whom her insane mother attempted to poison several weeks ago and who has since been under treatment at Glens Falls Hospital, was taken home by her father on Tuesday, April 2, 1919, and has almost entirely become recovered. Only a little of the deadly poison was forced down the little one’s throat. The mother was taken to the Utica Asylum.

SWEET AND SOUR NOTES

William Lorimer, of Landon Hill, Chestertown, was kicked by a horse and had one of his little fingers broken and his forehead bruised. In other news, Daniel Ross recently bought a horse from Robert Goodman at The Glen.